HP just announced the world’s first Copilot+ All-in-One PC with a 32-inch 4K display — THIS is my next computer

HP has done it again. Just last year, it launched a redesigned flagship Windows 11 all-in-one desktop, and this year, it has refined that product into the world’s first Copilot+ all-in-one PC, featuring a glorious 27-inch or 32-inch 4K display, incredible Poly Studio sound, and the latest Intel Core Ultra 200V processors under the hood.

I’m a huge fan of Windows all-in-ones, and I know that, for the most part, the Windows all-in-one space is pretty dire these days, full of low-end or mid-spec rubbish. Very few Windows hardware makers actually build flagship AiOs. Lenovo, HP, and Microsoft were the only ones really giving it a go, but HP has arguably won the battle for best Windows AIO this time around.

The new HP OmniStudio X features the same design as last year, but this time, it's powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra 200V processors, which means it’s finally Copilot+ capable. That gives it access to exclusive Copilot+ features such as Windows Recall, advanced Windows Studio Effects, Click To Do, and much more, powered by the Core Ultra’s new NPU that outputs 47 TOPS of power.

That display is available in 27-inch or 32-inch sizes. (Image credit: HP)

The CPU is available in three Intel flavors, those being the Core Ultra 5 266V, Core Ultra 7 256V, and Core Ultra 7 258V. Those can be paired with either 16GB or 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, or 2TB of Gen4 NVMe SSD storage. All configurations come with an Intel Arc Graphics chip.

It has a built-in 5-megapixel webcam also, which pops out at the top of the PC and even includes Windows Hello face unlock. The webcam can be hidden, too, so you don’t have to have it always pointing at you if you’re privacy conscious. The OmniStudio X 2025 also has built-in human presence detection, which will automatically wake and sleep the computer when you approach and walk away from it. Pretty neat!

The OmniStudio X can be configured in either 27-inch or 32-inch display sizes. The 27-inch model is available in both 1080p and 4K screen resolutions, with a 99% sRGB rating. The 32-inch model comes with a 4K panel and a 95% DCI-P3 color rating with support for HDR 600. They both also feature an anti-glare coating, but unfortunately, don’t support touch and are still 60Hz.

We're spoilt for choice when it comes to ports. (Image credit: HP)

When it comes to ports, we’re spoilt for choice. Around the back, there’s one USB-C 20GBps port, two USB-A 10Gbps ports, one 3.5mm audio jack, an ethernet port, an HDMI 1.4 Out port, and, believe it or not, a HDMI 2.1 IN port. Yes, you can use the HP OmniStudio X as an external monitor for your laptop or other device if you want! A rarity in today’s flagship AiO landscape. That’s not all the ports, either. We have two more USB ports on the side of the display stand for easy access, those being two USB-A ports and one USB-C port.

The new HP OmniStudio X was announced today at CES 2025 and will be available to buy in the coming weeks. Pricing is expected to remain similar to the previous model.

HP's new OmniDesk PCs

HP's OmniDesk AI PC. (Image credit: Windows Central)

In addition to the new OmniStudio, HP has also unveiled a new line of desktop tower PCs dubbed OmniDesk. Unfortunately, none of these are Copilot+ PCs, but they do feature nice designs and powerful specs.

HP is launching four OmniDesk PCs: the OmniDesk AI PC, OmniDesk Desktop PC with Intel, OmniDesk Desktop PC with AMD, and OmniDesk Slim PC.

The HP OmniDesk AI PC features the latest Arrow Lake-S Core Ultra chips from Intel. It can be configured with either a Core Ultra 5 225 or 225F or the Core Ultra 7 265 or 265F. This can be paired with either 8GB, 16GB, or 32GB LPPDRX RAM and 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, or 2TB Gen4 NVMe SSD storage.

Image 1 of 5 HP OmniDesk AI PC (Image credit: HP) HP OmniDesk Desktop PC with Intel (Image credit: HP) HP OmniDesk Desktop PC with AMD (Image credit: HP) HP OmniDesk Desktop PC with Intel (Image credit: HP) HP OmniDesk Slim PC (Image credit: HP)

The tower PC itself features a classy and clean design, with wood grain paneling on the front that gives it a contemporary look. The tower weighs 14 lbs and is 13.27 x 6.10 x 12.40 inches in size.

The OmniDesk AI PC can also be configured with either Intel Integrated Graphics or an NVIDIA RTX 4060 which will offer significantly more power than Intel’s graphics offering in this PC.

The OmniDesk Desktop PC with Intel is powered by either Intel Core i 13th or 14th gen chips, such as the Intel Core i7-14700. These specs apply to both the standard-size OmniDesk and the OmniDesk Slim PC.

The AMD model is only available in the normal size and comes with AMD Ryzen 5 8500G or Ryzen 7 8700G chips. You can also configure the AMD model with a more powerful NVIDIA RTX 3060 graphics card, whereas the Intel models are stuck with Intel UHD Graphics.