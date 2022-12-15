Intel Arc Game On Drivers add support for Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's next-gen update, Conqueror's Blade: Scorpio, and more

What you need to know

Intel has released beta Game On Drivers for its Arc graphics.

The new drivers add support for High on Life, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt’s next-gen update, and Conqueror’s Blade: Scorpio.

The update also includes support for optimized Microsoft DirectStorage 1.1 with GPU accelerated decompression.

Intel has a new set of beta drivers available for its Arc graphics. The Game On Drivers add support for High on Life, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt’s next-gen update, and Conqueror’s Blade: Scorpio. DirectStorage 1.1 is supported on Arc GPUs following the update as well. That feature can dramatically reduce game loading times when implemented by developers.

High on Life is a new title that's exclusive to Xbox consoles and PCs. It's from the co-creator of Rick and Morty, Justin Rolland, so you can expect a wacky world.

Conqueror’s Blade's most recent season adds new weapons and combat units that are inspired by ancient Persia.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's next-gen update began rolling out on December 14, 2022. The update adds ray tracing support, reduces loading times on consoles, and adds a variety of mods. It delivers several visual and performance improvements as well. The official Witcher Twitter account discussed the update last month and shared the CD Projekt Red's plans.

DirectStorage 1.1 adds support for GPU decompression, which moves the workload of decompressing files from a PC's CPU to its GPU. When implemented and enabled, the feature can dramatically reduce game loading times. The biggest drawback is that developers have to adopt the technology, which hasn't happened much since the initial version of DirectStorage launched.

You can read the full release notes and download the Game On Drivers through Intel's website.