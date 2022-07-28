Intel dropping Day 0 game driver updates for older processors
By Sean Endicott published
Older Intel processors will no longer receive Day 0 game drivers, following a shift by the company.
What you need to know
- Intel has shifted its 6th-10th Gen processor graphics to a legacy software support model.
- The company will provide critical fixes and updates for security vulnerabilities and move to a quarterly release cadence for affected systems.
- Day 0 Game support will no longer be available for many older Intel processors following the shift.
Intel recently rolled out some changes to how it will ship graphics drivers. The company will move its 6th-10th Gen processor graphics to a legacy support model. Following the switch, Intel will only provide software support for critical fixes and security vulnerabilities. Software updates for the affected products will come out quarterly or as needed.
Intel has an FAQ page that covers all of the changes. It explains that going forward there will be two drivers contained within Intel Graphics Driver packages, one for 11th Gen and newer processors and one for 10th Gen and older processors.
Day 0 Game support will no longer be available for 10th Gen and older Intel processors.
Here are the product families affected by the change:
- 10th Generation Intel Core processors with Intel Iris Plus graphics (Codename Ice Lake)
- 10th Generation Intel Core processors with Intel UHD Graphics (Codename Comet Lake)
- 9th Generation Intel Core processors, related Pentium/Celeron processors, and Intel Xeon processors, with Intel UHD Graphics 630 (Codename Coffee Lake-R)
- 8th Generation Intel Core processors, related Pentium/ Celeron processors, and Intel Xeon processors, with Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655 and Intel UHD Graphics 610, 620, 630, P630 (Codename Kaby Lake-R, Coffee Lake)
- Intel Pentium and Celeron processor family (Codename Gemini Lake)
- 7th Generation Intel Core processors, related Pentium/Celeron processors, and Intel Xeon processors, with Intel Iris Plus Graphics 640, 650 and Intel HD Graphics 610, 615, 620, 630, P630 (Codename Kaby Lake)
- 6th Generation Intel Core, Intel Core M, and related Pentium processors with Intel Iris Graphics 540, Intel Iris Graphics 550, Intel Iris Pro Graphics 580, and Intel HD Graphics 510, 515, 520, 530 (Codename Skylake)
- Intel Pentium Processor family and Intel Celeron Processor family (Codename Jasper Lake),
- Intel Core Processor with Intel Hybrid Technology (Codename Lakefield)
- Intel Atom, Pentium and Celeron processor family (Codename Elkhart Lake)
Sean Endicott is the news writer for Windows Central. If it runs Windows, is made by Microsoft, or has anything to do with either, he's on it. Sean's been with Windows Central since 2017 and is also our resident app expert. If you have a news tip or an app to review, hit him up at sean.endicott@futurenet.com.
Get the best of Windows Central in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to Windows Central. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.