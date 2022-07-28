Intel dropping Day 0 game driver updates for older processors

What you need to know

Intel has shifted its 6th-10th Gen processor graphics to a legacy software support model.

The company will provide critical fixes and updates for security vulnerabilities and move to a quarterly release cadence for affected systems.

Day 0 Game support will no longer be available for many older Intel processors following the shift.

Intel recently rolled out some changes to how it will ship graphics drivers. The company will move its 6th-10th Gen processor graphics to a legacy support model. Following the switch, Intel will only provide software support for critical fixes and security vulnerabilities. Software updates for the affected products will come out quarterly or as needed.

Intel has an FAQ page that covers all of the changes. It explains that going forward there will be two drivers contained within Intel Graphics Driver packages, one for 11th Gen and newer processors and one for 10th Gen and older processors.

Here are the product families affected by the change: