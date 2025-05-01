Yesterday, NVIDIA updated its "Game Ready" driver for GeForce desktop and laptop graphics cards to version 576.28 25.4.1 — now available for download directly from NVIDIA.com.

The new driver supports the brand-new RTX 50 Series GPUs, which are currently bundled with free copies of DOOM: The Dark Ages, and previous models all the way back to prehistoric GTX cards.

Rather than boasting any breakthrough performance bumps with its DLSS 4 Transformer upscaling model, NVIDIA is mostly fixing issues from its previous driver, which is part of an ongoing fiasco that plagued RTX 50 Series GPUs with intermittent problems.

That's not to say game-specific fixes aren't present, because Black Myth: Wukong and Red Dead Redemption 2 are among the list of bug fixes. Nothing for the excellent Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered, though, that's up to Bethesda and Virtuos to improve performance for now.

Of particular note is a fix for lower-than-expected NVIDIA GPU clock speeds during idle states, and a solution to a collection of display bugs that were causing flickering at high refresh rates and outright blank screens when using HDR on a monitor connected via DisplayPort 2.1.

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5080 Founders Edition is a monstrous GPU, but its drivers haven't proven the most stable since launch. (Image credit: Windows Central | Ben Wilson)

While I'm an advocate of updating most firmware as soon as it's available, I'm a self-confessed pessimist when it comes to graphics drivers. Unless something is explicitly broken, I generally ignore them — that's a bad thing, by the way!

Well, it should be known as a bad thing, but the recent string of bugged NVIDIA GPU drivers almost justifies my scepticism. Still, this list of fixes looks like a positive turn for GeForce graphics.

If you have suffered any of the problems listed below, particularly the flickering monitor bug, then you absolutely should upgrade. Besides, you can always uninstall an NVIDIA graphics driver and fall back to a previous version if you need to. I've done it plenty of times in the past, and my RTX 4090 PC is still alive.