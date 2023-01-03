Intel expands 13th Gen desktop CPU lineup with 65-watt and 35-watt chips

What you need to know

Intel just announced a lineup of 13th Gen Core desktop processors at CES 2023.

The new CPU family includes 65-watt and 35-watt chips built for mainstream desktops.

The range features chips with boost clock up to 5.6GHz, 24 cores, and 32 threads.

A total of 16 CPUs were announced, with prices ranging from $109 to $549.

Intel just unveiled a new range of desktop CPUs at CES 2023. The newly announced 13th Gen Core processors launch today and round out the chipmaker's 13th Gen lineup that began with Intel's 13th Gen Core K-series CPUs in September 2022. Intel unveils its non-K-series processors today, and the family includes 65-watt and 35-watt CPUs.

The latest 13th Gen CPUs draw less power, but they also cannot be overclocked. They'll likely be seen in pre-built systems, though any PC builder could opt for them if they'd like.

On the high end of Intel's new offering is the Core i9 range of chips. They are up to 11% faster for "mainstream application performance" than their predecessors when it comes to single-thread performance. They see an improvement of up to 34% in the same category in multi-thread performance. The CPUs also have 8 more efficiency cores and up to 18MB more L2 cache and feature Intel Thermal Velocity Boost.

The Intel Core i7 range of the company's 13th gen chips has a max turbo frequency of 5.2GHz. Those CPUs have four more efficiency cores and up to 12MB more L2 cache than the previous generation.

Core i5 chips from the new family will deliver up to 30% improved performance when it comes to multitasking. They have up to 8 more efficiency cores and 4MB more L2 cache than the last generation. Intel also introduced its Performance Hybrid Architecture for these CPUs.

Swipe to scroll horizontally CPU Cores (P/E) Threads P-core Turbo E-core Turbo L3 / L2 Cache Base / Max TDP Price Core i9-13900 24 (8/16) 32 Up to 5.6GHz Up to 4.2GHz 36MB/32MB 65W / 219W $549 Core i9-13900F 24 (8/16) 32 Up to 5.6Ghz Up to 4.2GHz 36MB/32MB 65W / 219W $524 Core i7-13700 16 (8/8) 24 Up to 5.2GHz Up to 4.1GHz 30MB/24MB 65W / 219W $394 Core i7-13700F 16 (8/8) 24 Up to 5.2GHz Up to 4.1GHz 30MB/24MB 65W / 219W $359 Core i5-13600 14 (6/8) 20 Up to 5.0GHz Up to 3.7GHz 24MB/11.5MB 65W / 154W $255 Core i5-13500 14 (6/8) 20 Up to 4.8Ghz Up to 3.5GHz 24MB/11.5MB 65W / 154W $232 Core i5-13400 10 (6/4) 16 Up to 4.6GHz Up to 3.3GHz 20MB/9.5MB 65W / 148W $221 Core i5-13400F 10 (6/4) 16 Up to 4.6GHz Up to 3.3GHz 20MB/9.5MB 65W / 148W $196 Core i3-13100 4 (4/0) 8 Up to 4.5GHz N/A 12MB/5MB 60W / 89W $134 Core i3-13100F 4 (4/0) 8 Up to 4.5GHz N/A 12MB/5MB 60W / 89W $109

All of the 13th Gen Intel Core CPUs are forward and backward compatible with 600- and 700-series motherboards. They all support DDR5 and DDR4 memory as well.

To improve performance per watt (PPW), Intel Dynamic Tuning Technology support was added to this generation of chips. That tech improves power scaling, which allows the processors to deliver power to meet demand more efficiently.

Swipe to scroll horizontally CPU Cores (P/E) Threads P-core Turbo E-core Turbo L3 / L2 Cache Base / Max TDP Price Core i9-13900T 24 (8/16) 32 Up to 5.3GHz Up to 3.9GHz 36MB/32MB 35W / 106W $549 Core i7-13700T 16 (8/8) 24 Up to 4.9GHz Up to 3.6GHz 30MB/24MB 35W / 106W $384 Core i5-13600T 14 (6/8) 20 Up to 4.8GHz Up to 3.4GHz 24MB/11.5MB 35W / 92W $255 Core i5-13500T 14 (6/8) 20 Up to 4.6Ghz Up to 3.2GHz 24MB/11.5MB 35W / 92W $232 Core i5-13400T 10 (6/4) 16 Up to 4.4GHz Up to 3.0GHz 20MB/9.5MB 35W / 82W $221 Core i3-13100T 4 (4/0) 8 Up to 4.2GHz N/A 12MB/5MB 35W / 69W $134

Windows Central take

Intel first launched its 13th Gen Core desktop CPUs back in fall 2022, but the chips released back then had massive power draws (up to 125W base / 253W max). The non-K-series CPUs announced today use much less power, making them ideal choices for PC owners that don't need such absurdly high performance.

Today's desktop announcement was made alongside Intel's new 13th Gen mobile processors and new entry-level chips. The conjunction of the announcements ushers in a new generation of Intel CPUs in full.