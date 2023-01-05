Lenovo reveals Legion desktops with next-generation hardware at CES

What you need to know

Lenovo unveils modern component configurations for its pre-built Legion desktop gaming PCs at CES 2023 in Las Vegas, supporting the latest Intel 13th Gen and AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs.

All three refreshed Tower models include the Legion Vantage suite, designed to enable simple overclocking and fan control.

Specific graphics card options have not yet been confirmed but are said to be 'next-generation' choices from NVIDIA and Radeon RX 7000 from AMD.

Lenovo has revealed its latest line-up of pre-built gaming PCs at CES 2023 in Las Vegas: the Legion Tower 7i, Tower 5i, and Tower 5. They offer high-end components and advanced features for gaming and content creation without the need to source individual parts yourself. The Tower 7i and Tower 5i come with up to the latest 13th Gen Intel Core desktop processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX series graphics cards, while the Tower 5 features an AMD Ryzen 9 CPU and either an AMD Radeon RX 7000 series or an NVIDIA GeForce RTX next generation series GPU.

In addition to the upgraded hardware, the new Legion desktops include Lenovo's Vantage software, a software suite offering real-time performance statistics, component overclocking, and intelligent fan controls. Gamers can also use the bundled Legion Arena app to search and consolidate their entire library of games from multiple platforms and launchers.

Legion Tower 7i (Intel CPU) $2,479.99 from April 2023

Legion Tower 5i (Intel CPU) $1,199.99 from April 2023

Legion Tower 5 (AMD CPU) $1,299.99 from May 2023

For additional post-purchase care, Lenovo offers Legion Ultimate Support. This 24/7 service provides access to advanced support provided by a community of experts with game-specific knowledge. Users get the most out of their Lenovo Legion devices with remote solutions and next-business-day onsite support available.

Image 1 of 3 Lenovo Legion Tower 5i (Image credit: Lenovo) Lenovo Legion Tower 7i (Image credit: Lenovo) Lenovo Legion Tower 5 (Image credit: Lenovo)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Legion Tower 7i Tower 5i Tower 5 OS Windows 11 Pro Windows 11 Pro Windows 11 Pro Row 1 - Cell 0 Non-OS Non-OS Non-OS Processor Up to 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900K Up to 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900F Up to AMD Ryzen 9 7900 Graphics NVIDIA GeForce Next Gen (not specified) NVIDIA GeForce Next Gen (not specified) NVIDIA GeForce Next Gen (not specified) RAM Up to 64 GB DDR5 Up to 32 GB DDR5 Up to 32 GB DDR5 Storage Up to 6 TB PCIe NVMe Up to 2 TB PCIe NVMe Up to 2 TB PCIe NVMe Motherboard Intel Z790 chipset Intel B660 AMD B650 Power Supply 1200W 850W 850W Ports USB-A 3.2 Gen 2x2 (20Gbps) Front Front Row 9 - Cell 0 USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 (10Gbps) 2 x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 (5Gbps) 2 x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 (5Gbps) Row 10 - Cell 0 4x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 (5Gbps) 1 x Audio Jack (Combo) 1 x Audio Jack (Combo) Row 11 - Cell 0 2x USB 2.0 Rear Rear Row 12 - Cell 0 6x Audio 1 x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 (10Gbps) 1 x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 (10Gbps) Row 13 - Cell 0 2.5G Lan 2 x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 (5Gbps) 2 x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 (5Gbps) Row 14 - Cell 0 Row 14 - Cell 1 4 x USB 2.0 4 x USB 2.0 Row 15 - Cell 0 Row 15 - Cell 1 3 x Audio 3 x Audio Row 16 - Cell 0 Row 16 - Cell 1 1 x 2.5G Lan 1 x 2.5G Lan Row 17 - Cell 0 Row 17 - Cell 1 1 x LED-Switch 1 x LED-Switch Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 Color Storm Grey Storm Grey Storm Grey Volume 34L 26L 26L Dimensions 8.31’’ x 17.78’’ x 18.80’’ (211 x 451.6 x 477.4 mm) 8.07’’ x 15.63’’ x 16.77’’ (205 x 396.9 x 425.9 mm) 8.07’’ x 15.63’’ x 16.77’’ (205 x 396.9 x 425.9 mm) Weight Starting at 37.48 lb (17 kg) Starting at 35.27 lb (16 kg) Starting at 35.27 lb (16 kg)

The Legion desktops join a varied range of Lenovo products demonstrated at CES this year, including Legion Pro gaming laptops, unique spins on the ThinkBook range, an all-in-one Yoga AIO 9i desktop PC, the classic Yoga laptop range, and the beautiful ThinkPad X1 Fold, which reminds us of the fabled Microsoft Surface Neo. Offering pre-built gaming PCs to newcomers with high-end hardware means skipping the process of learning how to build your own and can sometimes lead to cheaper methods of obtaining cutting-edge graphics cards.