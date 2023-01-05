Lenovo shows off Yoga AIO 9i at CES 2023, a 'striking centerpiece' of a PC

What you need to know

Lenovo just announced the Yoga AIO 9i at CES 2023.

The All-in-One features a 32-inch display and is designed to act as a centerpiece on a desk.

The Lenovo Yoga AIO 9i will be available in Q3 2023 with a starting price of $1,800.

Alongside its new laptops and accessories, Lenovo unveiled the Yoga AIO 9i at CES 2023. The All-in-One PC features a 32-inch display with thin bezels and runs on the latest internals from Intel and NVIDIA. The Yoga AIO 9i will start shipping in Q3 2023 and should have a starting price of $1,800.

In addition to having powerful internals, the Yoga AIO 9i was designed to be a "striking centerpiece for nearly any workspace." Its display features thin bezels, three of which are referred to as "borderless" by Lenovo. Despite the distinction, the fourth bezel of the PC is also quite thin.

Around the back, the Yoga AIO 9i has a rounded stand that will — ahem — stand out from the competition. It looks as if the display of the PC is floating within an oval ring.

Inside, the Yoga AIO 9i runs on up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i9 processor and an NVIDIA GeForce Next Gen GPU (not specified). On paper, those specs make the Yoga AIO 9i a competitor to make our list of the best All-in-One PCs. We'll have to see how the device runs in real-world testing, but its designed for creators, professionals, and gaming.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Category Spec OS Windows 11 Home Row 1 - Cell 0 Windows 10 Pro CPU 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H Row 3 - Cell 0 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700H Graphics NVIDIA GeForce Next-Gen Laptop GPU (not specified) RAM Up to 32 GB LPDDR5 Storage Up to 1 TB Display 31.5-inch UHD, IPS, 16:9 Row 8 - Cell 0 100% sRGB Row 9 - Cell 0 HDR600 Audio 2x 2W tweeter, 2x 5W Woofer by Harman Kardon Row 11 - Cell 0 Dolby Atmos Camera 5MP IR Ports USB 4.0 Type-C Row 14 - Cell 0 USB 3.2 Type-C Row 15 - Cell 0 2x USB 3.2 Row 16 - Cell 0 HDMI Out (2.1) Row 17 - Cell 0 Audio jack Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 Dimensions 28.50 x 9.96 x 21.19 in (724.04 x 253.02 x 538.1) Weight 18.01 lb (8.17 kg)

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

The 31.5-inch screen of the Yoga AIO 9i has a 4K resolution and covers 100% sRGB. It can also be tilted to different angles.

The base of the All-in-One has air ventilation and seven ports. It also has built-in wireless charging for a smartphone.

Like many of Lenovo's new pieces of hardware, the Yoga AIO 9i is made with environmentally friendly materials. Specifically, the All-in-One is manufactured with 75% recycled aluminum in its panel middle frame and 65% post-consumer recycled ABS plastic in the top and bottom covers of its keyboard.