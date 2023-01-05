Lenovo's latest Legion Pro gaming laptops unveiled at CES
AI-powered Lenovo Legion gaming is coming in 2023, but not for everyone.
What you need to know
- Lenovo unveils updated editions of its Legion gaming laptops at CES 2023 in Las Vegas, supporting the latest Intel 13th Gen and AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs.
- Calling them the world's first 16" AI-tuned laptops, Lenovo's LA AI chip uses machine-learning software to automatically adjust the Legion's internal components for maximum performance.
- No mobile GPUs were defined in the posted specifications, which also confirmed the Legion Pro 7 model will not be available in North America.
Lenovo has announced updates to its range of Legion gaming laptops at CES 2023 in Las Vegas, including what it's calling the world's most powerful 16" AI-tuned gaming laptops. Its Lenovo LA AI chip, the first dedicated AI chip on a portable gaming machine, comes installed on the Legion Pro 7, Pro 7i, Pro 5, and Pro 5i models. This chip powers Lenovo AI Engine+, which uses software-based machine learning via its Lenovo Vantage software to monitor in-game frame rates and adjust the internal components to target the highest performance.
Lenovo has also included Tobii Horizon, a gearless head-tracking software that increases gaming immersion and supports the companion Tobii Aware app alongside the built-in Legion webcams. Security-conscious features include automatically locking the laptop when an authorized user is not detected, protecting sensitive information, and offering accessibility tools such as automatically snapping active windows to an external monitor focused by the user.
- Lenovo Legion Pro 7i with Intel CPU - $1999.99 from March 2023
- Lenovo Legion Pro 7 with AMD CPU - not available in North America
- Lenovo Legion Pro 5i with Intel CPU - $1479.99 from April 2023
- Lenovo Legion Pro 5 with AMD CPU - $1459.99 from April 2023
Its high-end 5i and 7i models feature options for the latest Intel 13th Gen and AMD 7000 series processors, confirmed in the included specifications, but no clarification on GPU options yet. Equipped with the Legion ColdFront 5.0 cooling system and customizable options for smooth displays alongside per-key RGB keyboards, these battle-ready portable machines will all release throughout North America in 2023, except for the Legion Pro 7.
Legion Pro 7
Legion Pro 7i
|Legion Pro 7i
|Operating system
|Windows 11 Home / Pro
|Windows 11 Home / Pro
Display
16" IPS 16:10 WQXGA (2560 x 1600)
16" IPS 16:10 WQXGA (2560 x 1600)
|Row 2 - Cell 0
240Hz VRR / 3ms response
240Hz VRR / 3ms response
|Row 3 - Cell 0
500nits / DisplayHDR 400
500nits / DisplayHDR 400
Processor
AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX
Intel Core i9-13900HX
|Row 5 - Cell 0
|Row 5 - Cell 1
Intel Core i7-13700HX
Graphics
"NVIDIA GeForce Next Gen"
"NVIDIA GeForce Next Gen"
Storage
Up to 2TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD
Up to 2TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD
Memory
Up to 32GB DDR5-6000
Up to 32GB DDR5-6000
Connectivity
Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E
Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E
|Row 10 - Cell 0
2x2 Intel Wi-Fi 6E
2x2 Intel Wi-Fi 6E
Ports
4x USB-A / 2x USB-C
4x USB-A / 2x USB-C
|Row 12 - Cell 0
HDMI 2.1 / DP 1.4
HDMI 2.1 / DP 1.4
Battery
Up to 99.99Whr
Up to 99.99Whr
Weight
2.8 kg
2.8 kg
Dimensions
363.4 x 262.15 x 21.95 mm
363.4 x 262.15 x 21.95 mm
Legion Pro 5
Legion Pro 5i
|Legion Pro 5i
|Operating system
|Windows 11 Home / Pro
|Windows 11 Home / Pro
Display
16" IPS 16:10 WQXGA (2560 x 1600)
16" IPS 16:10 WQXGA (2560 x 1600)
|Row 2 - Cell 0
240Hz VRR / 3ms response
240Hz VRR / 3ms response
|Row 3 - Cell 0
165Hz / 3ms response
165Hz / 3ms response
|Row 4 - Cell 0
500nits / DisplayHDR 400
500nits / DisplayHDR 400
|Row 5 - Cell 0
300nits
300nits
Processor
AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX
Intel Core i9-13900HX
|Row 7 - Cell 0
AMD Ryzen 7 7745HX
Intel Core i7-13700HX
|Row 8 - Cell 0
AMD Ryzen 5 7645HX
Intel Core i7-13500HX
Graphics
"NVIDIA GeForce Next Gen"
"NVIDIA GeForce Next Gen"
Storage
Up to 2TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD
Up to 2TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD
Memory
Up to 32GB DDR5-5600
Up to 32GB DDR5-5600
Connectivity
2x2 Intel Wi-Fi 6E
2x2 Intel Wi-Fi 6E
Ports
4x USB-A / 2x USB-C
4x USB-A / 2x USB-C
|Row 14 - Cell 0
HDMI 2.1 / DP 1.4
HDMI 2.1 / DP 1.4
Battery
80Whr
80Whr
Weight
2.5 kg
2.5 kg
Dimensions
363.4 x 260.4 x 21.9 mm
363.4 x 260.4 x 21.9 mm
Without confirmation on which regions the Legion Pro 7 with its AMD Ryzen CPU will release, the range realistically shrinks to three gaming laptops for North America. The real-world performance of the Lenovo LA AI chip remains to be proven, but the sample units look beautiful in person at CES.
With pricing starting at $1,460 and hitting as high as $2,000, the Legion laptops are not intended as budget gaming machines. If the mobile GPUs match the high-end CPU models, these performance models could stand tall against some of the best gaming laptops when they drop. If we can get our hands on any of this updated range for testing in the future, we'll report back with benchmarks and impressions.
