Refreshed Lenovo Yoga laptops unveiled at CES — with one skipping North America

Lenovo unveils updated editions of its Yoga laptops at CES 2023 in Las Vegas, supporting the latest Intel 13th Gen and AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs.

Three refreshed Yoga models include improvements to their touch screens and attractive budget prices.

A fourth model, the Yoga Slim 7i Carbon, is absent from the North American lineup and no specifications or region details were given at CES.

Lenovo is unveiling its new and refreshed Yoga range of laptops, including the Slim 7, Yoga 9i, and Yoga 6, at the CES 2023 conference in Las Vegas this week. The Lenovo Slim 7, also known as the Yoga 6i outside of the US, is a portable and powerful laptop with a slim and lightweight build around an attractive all-metal design. Built on the Intel Evo platform and featuring a 14-inch 16:10 OLED touchscreen display, it's ideal for completing creative work on the go.

The latest 13th Gen Intel Core mobile processor provides impressive performance for the Yoga 9i, powering noise cancellation and background blur enhancements for video conferencing alongside the Intel Iris Xe iGPU and up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM clocked at 5200MHz. Similar specs for its display include Dolby Vision and DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification on the touch screen.

Finally, the refreshed Yoga 6 uses AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors and AMD Radeon graphics instead of the Intel Core processors and Iris Xe graphics powering its siblings. The Yoga 6 joins the Slim 7 as the most affordable laptops in this new Lenovo line-up, making them budget-friendly options for anyone needing a portable and powerful device.

Yoga 6 - $729.99 from April 2023

$729.99 from April 2023 Slim 7 - $729.99 from April 2023

- $729.99 from April 2023 Yoga 9i - $1,499.99 from April 2023

A fourth refresh, the Yoga Slim 7i Carbon was among the range refresh, but is not planned for release in North America and Lenovo hasn't yet provided any specifications or confirmed plans for regions.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Yoga 9i Yoga 6 Slim 7 OS Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Windows 11 Row 1 - Cell 0 Windows 11 Pro Row 1 - Cell 2 Row 1 - Cell 3 CPU 13th Gen Intel Core i7-P28 AMD Ryzen 7 7730U 13th Gen Intel Core Row 3 - Cell 0 Row 3 - Cell 1 AMD Ryzen 5 7530U Row 3 - Cell 3 Graphics Intel Iris Xe AMD Radeon Intel Iris Xe RAM 16 GB LPDDR5 Up to 16 GB LPDDR4x Up to 16 GB LPDDR5 Storage Up to 1 TB PCIe SSD Gen 4 Up to 1 TB Up to 1 TB PCIE M.2 Display 14-inch, 4K, OLED, IPS, 16:10 13.3-inch, FHD, IPS, 16:10 14-inch, 2.8K, LCD IPS, 160:10 Row 8 - Cell 0 400 nits 300 nits 400 nits Row 9 - Cell 0 100% DCI-P3 100%sRGB 100% sRGB Row 10 - Cell 0 VESA Certified Display HDR True Black 500 Dolby Vision 120 Hz Row 11 - Cell 0 Dolby Vision Touch Dolby Vision Row 12 - Cell 0 PureSight Row 12 - Cell 2 Touch Row 13 - Cell 0 Touch Row 13 - Cell 2 Row 13 - Cell 3 Audio Bowers & Wilkins 2.2ch speakers 2x 2W front facing speakers 2x 2W speakers Row 15 - Cell 0 Quad speaker system Dolby Atmos Dolby Atmos Spatial Audio Camera FHD 2M + IR Hybrid FHD IR Hybrid FHD IR Ports Left Left Left Row 18 - Cell 0 2x USB-C Thunderbolt 4 Audio jack 2x Thunderbolt 4.0 Row 19 - Cell 0 1x USB-A Gen 3.24 HDMI HDMI Row 20 - Cell 0 Row 20 - Cell 1 2x USB-C Row 20 - Cell 3 Row 21 - Cell 0 Right Right Right Row 22 - Cell 0 1x USB-C (USB 3.24) 2x USB-A (USB 3.2 Gen 1) USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A Row 23 - Cell 0 Audio jack MicroSD Audio jack Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.1 Colors Storm Grey Dark Teal Storm Grey Row 26 - Cell 0 Oatmeal Row 26 - Cell 2 Misty Grey Dimensions 12.52 x 9.06 x (T2) 0.60 (T4) 0.65 in (318 x 230 x (T2) 15.25 (T4) 16.5 mm) 11.96 x 8.58 x as thin as 0.68 in (304 x 218 x as thin as 17.36 mm) 12.28 x 8.7 x as thin as 0.59 in (312 x 221 x as thin as 14.9 mm) Weight From 3.08 lb (1.4 kg) From 3.02 lb (1.37 kg) From 3.06 lbs (1.39 kg)

The Yoga laptops join a wide range of Lenovo products unveiled at CES this year, including Legion Pro gaming laptops, unique spins on the ThinkBook range, an all-in-one Yoga AIO 9i desktop PC, and the beautiful ThinkPad X1 Fold, which reminds us of the fabled Microsoft Surface Neo. Expanding its long-standing reliable hardware with the latest components is an exciting prospect for Lenovo, despite the Yoga Slim 7i Carbon strangely missing the North American lineup.