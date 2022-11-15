MSI announces new gaming desktops powered by NVIDIA 40-series and Intel 13th Gen hardware

What you need to know

MSI has long been one of the best companies to turn to when in the market for a new gaming PC or powerful components, and the company's selection is about to get a little better. Two new high-end options powered by the latest Intel and NVIDIA hardware are here, with the Infinite RS and Aegis RS pre-built gaming desktops.

Both of MSI's new gaming desktops are powered by 13th Gen Intel processors and NVIDIA RTX 40-series GPUs, and are fully equipped to handle everything that's thrown at them. The Aegis RS installs updated hardware in a familiar chassis, and targets peerless 1440p gaming optimized for esports. The Infinite RS, on the other hand, turns every dial up to 11 with the most powerful hardware available — including a liquid-cooled NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 built by MSI.

(Image credit: MSI)

The Infinite RS is certainly the most eye-catching of the duo, which follows MSI's other 13th Gen Intel PCs announced earlier this year. The striking chassis features a wing design to improve ease-of-access to the internals, four 140mm RGB-equipped cooling fans, plenty of room for 360mm liquid cooling radiators, and a dedicated LED button to change lighting profiles on the fly. Both the Aegis RS and Infinite RS are built to be customizable by the user.

Swipe to scroll horizontally MSI Infinite RS & Aegis RS specifications Infinite RS Aegis RS Processor Intel Core i7 13700KF or Intel Core i9 13900KF Up to Intel Core i7 13700KF Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 MSI GAMING TRIO 24G or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 MSI SUPRIM LIQUID X 24G Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Memory 32GB DDR5 5200 MHz (2 x 16GB) or 64GB DDR5 5200 MHz (4 x 16GB) Up to 32GB DDR5 (2 x 16GB) Expandable memory Yes, up to 128GB DDR5 5200 MHz Yes, up to 128GB DDR5 Storage 2TB NVMe Gen 4 SSD and (optional) 2TB 3.5" 7200 RPM HDD Up to 2TB NVMe Gen 4 SSD and (optional) 2TB 3.5" 7200 RPM HDD Motherboard MSI Pro Z790-A WIFI Cooling RGB fan cooling RGB fan cooling Weight 52lbs Dimensions 18.7 x 16.54 x 8.46 inches Operating system Windows 11 Windows 11

(Image credit: MSI)

The MSI Infinite RS gaming desktop is now available to purchase from Newegg with a release date of Nov. 25, 2022, and the newly equipped Aegis RS likely isn't far behind. If you want ultimate performance from a pre-built PC, but still want the freedom to tinker and upgrade as you please, MSI's latest machines may be some of the best pre-built gaming desktop options. The Infinite RS features a price tag to match its hardware, ranging from $4,500 to $5,100.