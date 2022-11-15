MSI announces new gaming desktops powered by NVIDIA 40-series and Intel 13th Gen hardware
The MSI Infinite RS and Aegis RS combine the best gaming hardware currently available.
What you need to know
- MSI is a premiere manufacturer of gaming components, pre-built desktops, gaming laptops, and more.
- On Tuesday, the company announced its two latest gaming PCs, the Infinite RS and Aegis RS.
- Both PCs are equipped with the latest 13th Gen Intel processors and NVIDIA 40-series graphics cards.
- The Infinite RS sits at the top of the line with an updated chassis, while the Aegis RS is optimized for esports usage.
MSI has long been one of the best companies to turn to when in the market for a new gaming PC or powerful components, and the company's selection is about to get a little better. Two new high-end options powered by the latest Intel and NVIDIA hardware are here, with the Infinite RS and Aegis RS pre-built gaming desktops.
Both of MSI's new gaming desktops are powered by 13th Gen Intel processors and NVIDIA RTX 40-series GPUs, and are fully equipped to handle everything that's thrown at them. The Aegis RS installs updated hardware in a familiar chassis, and targets peerless 1440p gaming optimized for esports. The Infinite RS, on the other hand, turns every dial up to 11 with the most powerful hardware available — including a liquid-cooled NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 built by MSI.
The Infinite RS is certainly the most eye-catching of the duo, which follows MSI's other 13th Gen Intel PCs announced earlier this year. The striking chassis features a wing design to improve ease-of-access to the internals, four 140mm RGB-equipped cooling fans, plenty of room for 360mm liquid cooling radiators, and a dedicated LED button to change lighting profiles on the fly. Both the Aegis RS and Infinite RS are built to be customizable by the user.
|Infinite RS
|Aegis RS
|Processor
|Intel Core i7 13700KF or Intel Core i9 13900KF
|Up to Intel Core i7 13700KF
|Graphics
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 MSI GAMING TRIO 24G or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 MSI SUPRIM LIQUID X 24G
|Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080
|Memory
|32GB DDR5 5200 MHz (2 x 16GB) or 64GB DDR5 5200 MHz (4 x 16GB)
|Up to 32GB DDR5 (2 x 16GB)
|Expandable memory
|Yes, up to 128GB DDR5 5200 MHz
|Yes, up to 128GB DDR5
|Storage
|2TB NVMe Gen 4 SSD and (optional) 2TB 3.5" 7200 RPM HDD
|Up to 2TB NVMe Gen 4 SSD and (optional) 2TB 3.5" 7200 RPM HDD
|Motherboard
|MSI Pro Z790-A WIFI
|Cooling
|RGB fan cooling
|RGB fan cooling
|Weight
|52lbs
|Dimensions
|18.7 x 16.54 x 8.46 inches
|Operating system
|Windows 11
|Windows 11
The MSI Infinite RS gaming desktop is now available to purchase from Newegg with a release date of Nov. 25, 2022, and the newly equipped Aegis RS likely isn't far behind. If you want ultimate performance from a pre-built PC, but still want the freedom to tinker and upgrade as you please, MSI's latest machines may be some of the best pre-built gaming desktop options. The Infinite RS features a price tag to match its hardware, ranging from $4,500 to $5,100.
MSI Infinite RS gaming desktop
The Infinite RS represents the top of MSI's gaming lineup, and is packed with the most powerful hardware currently available. Configurable with up to a liquid-cooled NVIDIA RTX 4090 and a 13th Gen Intel Core i9, there's not much this beast of a PC can't handle.
Buy from: Newegg (opens in new tab)
Zachary Boddy is the Minecraft Expert and a News Writer for Windows Central, Android Central, and iMore. They have been gaming and writing for most of their life, and have been freelancing for Windows Central and its sister sites since 2019, with a focus on Xbox and PC gaming. You can find Zachary on Twitter @BoddyZachary.
