MSI's new desktop gaming PCs and motherboards are built for Intel's 13th Gen 'Raptor Lake' processors

What you need to know

MSI has unveiled new MEG, MPG, and Codex pre-built desktop gaming PCs featuring 13th Gen Intel Core "Raptor Lake" processors and NVIDIA RTX 40-series GPUs.

It also showed off new MEG, MPG, and MAG motherboards using the latest Intel Z790 chipset.

To power your new builds, MSI has some new MAG and MEG power supplies with 80 Plus Platinum certification and up to 1000W of power.

Shortly after Intel announced its new 13th Gen "Raptor Lake" desktop processors, MSI unveiled a host of new gaming hardware featuring the new CPUs as well as NVIDIA's upcoming RTX 40-series GPUs. New pre-built PCs from MSI's MAG, MPG, and Codex lineups were shown off, as well as new MEG, MPG, and MAG motherboards using Intel's new Z790 chipset. New power supply units that can keep up with the heavy power demands of Intel and NVIDIA's latest offerings were also announced.

Here's a look at the new gaming hardware coming up from MSI.

MSI's refreshed gaming desktop lineup

MEG Trident X2 (Image credit: MSI)

MSI refreshed six of its gaming desktops, including the MPG Trident RS, MPG Trident 3, MPG Infinite X2, MEG Trident X2, and MEG Aegis TI5. Though details are fairly sparse, MSI did explain some upgrades beyond the new designs and hardware.

MEG-series PCs will feature Intel's 13th Gen processors and NVIDIA's RTX 40-series GPUs, as well as a 2.0 version of MSI's Human Machine Interface (HMI). Yes, these PCs include a 4.5-inch touch display on the case, giving users more immediate control over their hardware.

The MEG Trident X2, specifically, has a new cooling system to keep up with the new hardware's heat output. The CPU will be liquid cooled by a 280mm radiator, plus it will have a new air baffle with different chambers for major hardware components (what MSI calls Silent Storm Cooling 3). The PC will include an ATX 3.0 PSU to best handle the massive power requirements of NVIDIA's new GPUs.

MPG Infinite X2 (Image credit: MSI)

The MPG Infinite X2 has been overhauled with a new look and will feature Intel and NVIDIA's latest hardware. It's liquid cooled with a 240mm radiator, and it features MSI's Silent Storm cooling solution. A full glass side panel (with thumb screws) shows off the internal components, a magnetic dust filter resides on the top of the case, and you will be able to upgrade SSDs without tools.

MSI's new Z790 motherboards

MSI MEG Z790 GODLIKE motherboard (Image credit: MSI)

MSI makes a ton of motherboards for different systems, so it's no surprise that it was quick to announce new boards for Intel's Z790 chipset. There are options from MEG, MPG, and MAG lineups to best fit varying budgets and requirements.

The MEG Z790 boards are the top-of-the-line offerings from MSI, with 26+2 power phases and extreme cooling module specifically for the MEG Z790 Godlike. Dual Thunderbolt 4 ports make an appearance, as do seven M.2 slots for expansive storage, onboard Wi-Fi 6E, 10GbE hookup, and a built-in touchscreen.

MPG Z790 boards are a step down from the MEG hardware, but they're still impressive. White and Black color schemes are available, with built-in RGB lighting and headers to connect your own ARGB setup. Wi-Fi 6E and 2.5GbE are included.

Finally, the MAG Z790 boards represent the best value. More specifically, the MAG Z790 Tomahawk WiFi has an all-metal heatsink, improved PCB, and Japanese capacitors.

Wait, there's more from MSI!

(Image credit: MSI)

NVIDIA's 40-series RTX graphics cards are enormous and suck up a lot of power, which means many people are going to need a PSU upgrade to go along with the new GPUs. MSI has you covered. New MEG and MPG options were announced, including MEG Ai1300P and Ai1000P, as well as MPG A1000G, A850G, and A750G models.

The MEG Ai1300P is set to handle ATX 3.0 and PCIe 5 builds, with 80 Plus Platinum certification for excellent power efficiency. Its 16-pin connected can handle up to 600W of power. The MPG A1000G is similar with ATX 3.0 and PCIe 5 compatibility, though it's certified for 80 Plus Gold.

Finally, MSI's MEG lineup has some new components for your next PC build. The MEG Prospect 700R is a PC case with built-in screen and room for up to a 360mm radiator for liquid cooling. The MEG CoreLiquid S360 is exactly that, and it also features a built-in display.