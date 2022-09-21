NVIDIA RTX 4000 announcement drives down prices of RTX 3000 GPUs

NVIDIA just announced its RTX 4000-series GPUs. While the RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 will compete to be the best graphics cards, their predecessors are still solid pieces of hardware in 2022. If you're building a PC or looking to upgrade an older rig, you'll be able to get arguably a better value by opting for an RTX 3000-series GPU.

Following the announcement of the RTX 4090 and RTX 4080, some NVIDIA RTX 3000-series graphics cards have dropped in price. Others fell just ahead of the announcement, likely in anticipation of the event. The bottom line is that some of the best graphics cards are currently at or near their lowest prices ever.

NVIDIA RTX 3000-series GPU deals:

(opens in new tab) MSI Gaming GeForce RTX 3060 Ti $590 $489 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This GPU features 8GB of GDDR6 RAM and hits a boost clock speed of 1770 MHz. It's built on NVIDIA's second-gen RTX architecture, so it supports enhanced ray tracing and other modern gaming features.

(opens in new tab) EVGA GeForce RTX 3070 XC3 Ultra Gaming $650 $540 at Amazon (opens in new tab) At $540, this card is 17% off its previous price. It features 8GB of GDDR6 RAM and a clock speed of 1770. It also has ARGB lighting, which is a must-have for some gamers.

(opens in new tab) ZOTAC Gaming GeForce RTX 3070 Ti $750 $680 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Stepping up even further within the RTX 3000 series, this GPU delivers solid performance for its price. That's even more true following a modest discount of 9%.

(opens in new tab) MSI Gaming GeForce RTX 3080 LHR 12GB $1,340 $900 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Moving to the higher end of the RTX 3000 lineup, this graphics card maxes out at a resolution of 7680x4320. This model has 12GB of GDDR6X memory and a boost clock speed of 1815 MHz.

(opens in new tab) MSI Gaming GeForce RTX 3090 24GB $2,010 $1,120 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This graphics card sits near the top of the mountain, at least until the RTX 4000 GPUs and AMD's newer hardware launch. It features 24GB of memory and high-end specs across the board.

NVIDIA's RTX 4080 and 4090 launch on October 12, 2022 starting at $899 and $1,499, respectively. Even after that date, RTX 3000-series GPUs will deliver an excellent gaming experience.

