One more chance to secure a fantastic CyberPowerPC gaming desktop at a low price

For Cyber Monday, you can grab the CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme desktop PC on sale for just $1,149.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). This is a great discount that's $250 off what it normally goes for and one of the best prices we've seen.

This isn't the only CyberPowerPC prebuilt desktop on sale for Cyber Monday at Best Buy (opens in new tab), of course. You can choose from several options, including PCs more affordable than this and some that are decked out and way more expensive. They're on sale, though, so whatever your budget you can save.

(opens in new tab) CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme desktop $1,450 $1,199.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) With this prebuilt, you get an AMD Ryzen 7 5700 processor, 16GB RAM, a 1TB solid state drive, and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card. That GPU alone is worth the cost since it's worth more than half the cost of the entire build.

This build really is all about that Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU. Even at Cyber Monday prices, the RTX 3070 is going for around $600 in most places with some for more than $700. That's more than half the cost of the discounted computer. Add in an AMD Ryzen 7 5700 CPU with speeds up to 3.7GHz, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and a 1TB solid state drive with NVMe tech, and you've got yourself a bargain.

Other features of the PC include a total of eight USB ports, two DisplayPorts, one HDMI port, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and an advanced liquid cooling system. It even comes with its own mouse and keyboard. All you'll need to buy to get gaming as soon as possible is a monitor, and you can find plenty of those on sale today as well.

The deal includes a copy of Warhammer 40,000: Darktide Imperial Edition bundle, which is a nice way to kick off your gaming adventure on your new PC.