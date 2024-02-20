Crucial's latest PRO Series DDR5 desktop memory is geared towards overclocking, just like most of the other RAM brands

What you need to know

Crucial launches PRO Series: Overclocking Edition DDR5 memory for enthusiasts and PC gamers, targeting an implied ‘sweet spot’ of 6,000MT/s speed and support for Intel XMP 3.0 and AMD EXPO profiles.

Variants are available with 16GB and 24GB densities, featuring an ‘origami-inspired’ aluminum heat spreader and 36-38-38-80 timings at 1.35V voltage.

DDR5 memory is compatible with the latest multi-core desktop CPUs from Intel and AMD and is intended to replace previous-generation of DDR4.

Crucial, a part of Micron, manufactures some of the best and most reliable DDR5 desktop and laptop memory, something it's been doing for years. That much is still part of its game plan as it launches a new category of modern DDR5 desktop UDIMM kits designed for overclocking enthusiasts and hardcore PC gamers looking to squeeze every last drop of performance out of their custom rig.

Its new PRO Series Overclocking Memory is designed to work harmoniously with cutting-edge multi-core desktop processors like Intel's 12th, 13th, and 14th Gen Core chips alongside AMD's Ryzen 7000 and Ryzen 8000 offerings. Crucial is specifically targeting the 'sweet spot' of 6,000MT/s, something AMD's internal design team acknowledged can help target low-latency power with maximum efficiency, so you can rest easy knowing there won't be any performance bottlenecks.

How many variants are available to buy?

Swipe to scroll horizontally Part number Specifications CP16G60C36U5B Crucial Pro Overclocking 16GB DDR5-6000 UDIMM CL36 (16Gbit) CP2K16G60C36U5B Crucial Pro Overclocking 32GB Kit (2x16GB) DDR5-6000 UDIMM CL36 (16Gbit) CP24G60C36U5B Crucial Pro Overclocking 24GB DDR5-6000 UDIMM CL36 Black (24Gbit) CP2K24G60C36U5B Crucial Pro Overclocking 48GB Kit (2x24GB) DDR5-6000 UDIMM CL36 Black (24Gbit)

Crucial is supposed to launch 16GB density kits today despite the official storefront still listing them as 'coming soon') with 24GB variants coming later in 2024. Whichever size you need, you'll always get 36-38-38-80 extended timings running at 1.35V out of the box. Careful overclocking is naturally encouraged up to these maximum recommendations. However, altering RAM clock frequency or voltages beyond could damage the memory modules or even other components in your custom desktop and will void your warranty.

You get Intel XMP 3.0 and AMD EXPO support for easy application of speeds above the DDR5 stock speed of around 4800MT/s, so you can build your custom gaming PC without compatibility issues, no matter which CPU and motherboard combination you choose. Each variant features an 'origami-inspired' aluminum heat spreader, which is a fancy way of saying there are a few folds. I have a few samples for an upcoming review, and while they look sleek enough, they're undoubtedly some of the more subtlely designed RAM I've seen.

Do I need DDR5-6000MT/s RAM?

The big question. Who needs to overclock their memory, and is Crucial the right choice for you if you do? I'll aim to answer both questions exhaustively when I install these Pro Series modules into my test bench for my upcoming review. Still, even the relatively modest 36-38-38-80 timings don't seem that impressive at a glance. I'm already running a custom PC with G.Skill Trident Z5 Neo RGB DDR5-6400 RAM with 32-39-39-102 timings at 1.40V, including a strip of eye-catching rainbow lighting at my disposal.

DDR5 is less of an optional decision for AMD fans since AM5 sockets left DDR4 compatibility behind, while Intel can support both. I generally side with AMD for its affordability, but it can come with the downside of stinging memory prices when I want to spring for capable memory. Still, knowing precisely how well RAM can perform just by looking at a photograph is impossible, so stay tuned for my hands-on experiences when my review goes live soon and I determine if Crucial's new offering is worth the asking price.