Crucial's T710 looks like it'll bring tremendous performance without nearly as much heat.

Crucial just announced a new T710 PCIe 5.0 SSD for laptops and desktop PCs at Computex 2025, and it arrives alongside a new external X10 portable SSD.

The T710 is the company's "fastest Gen5 drive yet," according to Crucial, capable of reaching sequential read speeds up to 14,900MB/s and sequential write speeds up to 13,800MB/s.

Crucial says it'll deliver "unmatched Gen5 performance for pro-level gaming, creative applications, and data-intensive tasks like AI."

It's a successor to the Crucial T700 and T705 PCIe 5.0 drives, and the company says the T710 provides "up to 67% more IOPS per watt" than the predecessors. It works out to 2.2M random read Input/Output Operations per Second (IOPS) and 2.3M random write IOPS.

That makes it a lot faster than Crucial's other drives, but it also makes it run cooler. Considering how much heat PCIe 5.0 drives can put out, especially in laptops where no heatsink is available, this is a big step forward.

Crucial T710 Gen 5 NVMe SSD Product Tour - YouTube Watch On

Crucial is offering an optional heatsink (now 47% slimmer) for the T710, perfect for desktop users who want to ensure maximum performance.

But it should also be suitable for laptops, thanks to the one-sided design and a massive reduction in power draw. According to Crucial, you can expect a 67% power reduction while reading and an 80% reduction while writing.

Part of the magic comes from a controller switch compared to the T700 and T705. Rather than Phison, Crucial switched to Silicon Motion's SM2508 controller that uses less power. The controller relies on Micron's ninth-gen 276-layer TLC NAND.

These improvements, if proven to be true when the T710 launches in July 2025, will be perfect for laptops. PCIe 5.0 drives that run cool enough for cramped spaces aren't that plentiful. Add that to Crucial's reliable reputation, and this is a drive I'll likely pick up for my PC.

It's arriving in 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB capacities, and Crucial offers a 600 Terabytes Written (TBW) rating for each terabyte of data. That means you'll theoretically be able to write up to 2,400TB of data to the 4TB drive before risk of failure.

To further protect your purchase, Crucial offers a respectable five-year warranty. And to protect your data, it comes with AES 256-bit encryption and TCH Opal 2.01+ compatibility.

Crucial also has a new portable SSD headed our way soon

Crucial X10 Portable SSD Product Tour - YouTube Watch On

Crucial also announced today a new X10 portable external SSD.

It uses the USB-C 3.2 (Gen 2x2) standard to connect, which improves bandwidth from 10Gbps in standard USB-C 3.2 (Gen 2) to 20Gbps. The kicker is that you need a compatible port on your PC to hit those speeds. It's fairly rare, but it is out there.

The Crucial X10 can hit read speeds up to 2,100MB/s, which is twice as fast as its X9 predecessor. As explained, however, those speeds are only possible on a PC that supports USB-C 3.2 (Gen 2x2).

Perhaps the most attractive part of the new Crucial X10 is its storage capacities. Whereas the X9 climbed to 4TB, the X10 lineup includes 1TB, 2TB, 4TB, 6TB, and 8TB capacities.

The compact drive is rated for IP65 water and dust resistance, and it should survive drops up to 9.8 feet (3 meters) in height. Its durability compares well to the Samsung T7 Shield I reviewed and still use.

The Crucial X10 is available to buy now. Best Buy has a listing that's not quite ready to go at the time of writing, but it's readily available at Amazon.

The 1TB X10 starts at $140, climbing all the way to $780 for the 8TB model.