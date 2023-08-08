Intel Core i9-14900K and Core i7-14700K benchmarks leak online

What you need to know

Benchmarks of the Core i9-14900K and Core i7-14700K have surfaced online.

The chips ship with the same Architecture as Raptor Lake.

Intel could be working towards an October launch for the chips, but it could also happen during the company's Innovation 2023 event which is slated for next month.

Intel's benchmarks of the Core i9-14900K and Core i7-14700K recently surfaced online. The processors will be part of the 14th Generation Raptor Lake Refresh lineup.

Interestingly, the entries sport the same core architecture used in existing chips. Right off the bat, the Core i9-14900K is a 24-core processor featuring 32 threads. It also ships with 8 P-cores and 16 E-cores, which takes after its predecessor, the Core i9-13900K, as reported by Tom's Hardware.

However, Intel seems only to have made minor core configuration tweaks to the Core i7-14700K, which will likely replace the Core i7-13700K. Putting this into perspective, the Core i7-13700K ships with eight P-cores and eight E-cores. Intel decided not to go all out with the Core i7-14700K and only added four additional E-cores.

If the past is anything to go by, then ideally, the Core i9-14900K and Core i7-14700K should sport higher clock speeds than their predecessors. But this is all left to speculation since the benchmark doesn't disclose the clock speeds for these new entries. However, several sources indicate that the Core i9-14900K might ship with a 6-GHz boost clock. A significant bump compared to the Core i9-13900K.

As spotted by Crossmark, the processors were running with 16GB of DDR5-4800 memory alongside the GeForce RTX 4090. As per the benchmark results, the Core i9-14900K was 14% faster than the Core i7-14700K. The Core i9-14900K scored 15%, 12%, and 20% in higher productivity, creativity, and responsiveness, respectively.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Intel Core i9-14900K and Core i7-14700K (leaks) Processor Productivity Creativity Responsiveness Core i9-14900K 2,167 2,533 1,855 Core i7-14700K 1,881 2,268 1,542

Notably, results for the Core i9-14900K and Core i7-14700K benchmarks were quite low compared to their counterparts. Therefore, it's not possible to compare their performance. Granted, the results don't depict the entries' capabilities and could be subject to change.

Owing to the fact that the entries are a refresh to Intel's LGA1700 platform, it's possible that the performance improvements might not be mind-blowing. In fact, per Tom's Hardware's speculations, the chips might only sport between a 1% to 3% improvement in performance if previous performance projections are anything to go by.

Intel could be looking at an October launch for the chips. However, the company might also debut the entries during its Intel Innovation 2023 event, slated for September 19 and 20, 2023.