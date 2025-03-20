A look at one of NVIDIA's GPUs installed in a gaming PC.

The release of NVIDIA's new RTX 5060 and RTX 5060 Ti GPUs has been pushed back according to new rumors.

Rather than a March announcement — which was the assumption by even board partners — the mid-range desktop GPUs have been pushed back to April and May 2025.

The news comes from Videocardz, which found some info on the Board Channels forum — further amplified by X user HXL — regarding official notification from NVIDIA regarding the delays.

NV notifies AIC partners of RTX 5060Ti/5060 delayed releasehttps://t.co/VFxgs92PoL pic.twitter.com/W6csIdEBylMarch 20, 2025

It's posited that NVIDIA has reached out to board partners to inform them of the delay, if you can call it that considering NVIDIA never officially stated a release date.

The rumors point to two RTX 5060 Ti models — one with 8GB of VRAM and one with 16GB — not launching until April, with the RTX 5060 non-Ti model coming later in May.

I've been holding my breath waiting for NVIDIA's RTX 5060 GPU announcement to come out of GDC/GTC this week, but I can finally exhale.

👉 Related: NVIDIA's RTX Remix update is a dream for classic video game enthusiasts

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The rumored April and May launch dates are just that: rumors. NVIDIA might decide to either push the dates further or speed up the release window based on other factors.

NVIDIA's RTX 5000 launch hasn't been smooth and despite reports of melting power cables, missing ROPs, faulty drivers, and more, NVIDIA has failed to meet demand.

This has created a playground for scalpers, and worsening the situation is an MSRP creep that sees NVIDIA's GPUs legitimately sold for hundreds of dollars more than expected.

If these rumors turn out to be true and NVIDIA has pushed the planned release of its RTX 5060 GPUs, I hope that Team Green takes the extra time to check each GPU carefully and boost stock at retailers.

👉 Related: Skip NVIDIA — Why AMD’s new gaming GPU is my next upgrade

NVIDIA's 60-class cards are the most popular GPUs, with the RTX 4060 sitting at the top of Steam's GPU hardware survey. The next two cards in the list are the RTX 3060 and the RTX 4060 Ti.

Basically, whatever demand NVIDIA saw for its RTX 5090, RTX 5080, RTX 5070 Ti, and RTX 5070 will likely be overshadowed by the 5060 and 5060 Ti's popularity.