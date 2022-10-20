G.SKILL casually expands its Trident Z5 family with DDR5-7800 RAM for Intel's 13th Gen

What you need to know

G.SKILL announced new system memory, expanding the Trident Z5 family of RAM. Designed for use with the Intel 13th Gen series of processors, the new modules are capable of running at speeds of up to 7800MT/s. Pushing the limits of the CPUs, G.SKILL's new specifications offer unmatched performance, especially compared to older DDR4 modules.

The DDR5-7800 specification has memory in a 32GB configuration with a CAS latency rating of just CL38. It's still not as low as we've seen with the best DDR4 modules, but as this generation of memory continues to mature, we'll likely see further improvements. Utilizing Intel XMP 3.0, you'll be able to overclock to ridiculous speeds with a capable CPU and motherboard.

The flagship module is the DDR5-7600 kit with a capacity of 32GB. Timings are CL36-46-46-121, creating quite the package. If you're looking for a high-capacity RAM kit, the DDR5-7400 would be a better fit with up to 64GB of available memory. As well as the new kits, G.SKILL also teased a DDR5-8000 tech demonstration.

Using the Intel Core i9-13900K processor and ASUS ROG Maximus Z790 Apex motherboard, G.SKILL managed to achieve such speeds with timings of CL38-48-48-125. Just when we thought things would start to slow down, the team at G.SKILL had other thoughts.

To take advantage of the new RAM kits, G.SKILL recommends the use of Intel's 13th Gen series of processors, as well as Intel Z790 chipset-rocking motherboards. No word on pricing or availability just yet, but we can't imagine these speeds will come cheap.