Have $100,000? How about spending it on this MASSIVE 89-inch Samsung TV?

Samsung debuted a $100,000 TV in South Korea.

The 89-inch TV features Micro LED technology designed to enhance your viewing experience significantly.

Purchasing this unit will also get you a Freestyle portable projector package, Freestyle portable projector package, an 85-inch The Frame TV, and an HW-QN990C 11.1.4-channel Dolby Atmos soundbar.

The company is looking to expand the Micro LED lineup to 76, 101, and 114-inch in a bid to provide customers with a wide array of options.

If you're in the market for a new TV and have some extra change to spare, this 89-inch Samsung TV is right up your alley. Samsung first unveiled the entry toward the end of last year in China, and it will now be making its way to the South Korean market, as spotted by TechRadar.

The 89-inch TV is a force to reckon with compared to similar entries in the market. But before getting into all that, it's worth noting that you'll have to dig deep into your pocket. It costs 130 million South Korean won, translating to a whopping $100,000.

I know, 100,000 bucks!! Only a handful of people will be able to afford this unit. But why is it so expensive? The entry ships with the model number MNA89MS1BACXKR and sports a Micro LED display, which stands out compared to other display types like OLED, QLED, AMOLED, or Mini LED.

What is Micro LED technology

For those unfamiliar with Micro LED technology, it's essentially a new kind of display that boasts superiority over any currently available display. The technology is based on tiny LED devices that allow it to create color pixels directly, unlike LCD TVs that separate LED backlight.

Putting this into perspective, the pixels in a Micro LED display act as their independent source of light, which cancels out the need for backlighting. As a result, TVs with Micro LED technology sport slick and slim screens that feature crisper and more detailed images. It's also worth noting that the Micro LED experience is timeless, unlike OLED displays which deteriorate over time.

Why I'd cop this TV (If I had the purchasing power)

(Image credit: Samsung )

First, I'm sold on the new Micro LED technology and curious how it would compare against the best 4K TVs for Xbox Series X|S. I'd also like to see how Samsung combined OLED and LCD features, ultimately providing an immersive viewing experience.

Moreover, Samsung promises deep, pure contrast colors that will leave you glued to the screen. The company further added that the massive screen display on this Samsung TV can support a peak brightness of up to 4,000 nits. Not forgetting the OLED-like wide viewing angles.

Additionally, the company has also indicated that anyone buying the $100,000 priced TV will also get a Freestyle portable projector package, Freestyle portable projector package, an 85-inch The Frame TV, and an HW-QN990C 11.1.4-channel Dolby Atmos soundbar, as spotted by SamMobile. Moreover, the Freestyle projector package features the projector, a carrying case, a skin, and a portable battery pack.

Samsung's VP of Electronics in Korea, Taehwan Hwang, mapped out the company's plan to expand the Micro LED technology to more units as spotted by FlatPanelsHD:

Starting with the 89-inch model, we will expand the Micro LED lineup to 76, 101, and 114-inch to expand consumers' ultra-premium TV choices and lead the market by maintaining the super-gap in next-generation display technology.

The cost of Micro LED TVs is likely to remain high, as the production cost of these high-end display panels is also high. And if you thought $100,000 was a reach, try Samsung’s 110-inch MicroLED TV, which retails at an exorbitant price of $149,000. You might remember the entry under its previous name, "The Wall."