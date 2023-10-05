HP expands its massive Spectre Foldable PC to 11 more countries

What you need to know

The HP Spectre Fold is a massive foldable PC that can be used in a variety of postures.

HP announced the Spectre Fold last month and today shared that the PC will be available in 11 additional countries.

The Spectre Fold features a 17-inch foldable display, a built-in kickstand, and a keyboard that can be used separately, while resting on the device, or when slid down to show part of the bottom half of the Spectre Fold's screen.

The HP Spectre Fold is available for preorder in the United States for $4,999.99 but HP has not shared pricing for additional regions.

HP unveiled its first-ever foldable PC last month. Now, the company has shared that the HP Spectre Fold will be available in 11 additional countries. Before today, the PC was only available for preorder in the United States, though it was known that the foldable would make its way to additional countries.

Specifically, the HP Spectre Fold will be available in Australia, France, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The foldable PC will also be available in the UK, though HP shared that information a few weeks ago.

Our Zachary Boddy took a deep dive into the HP Spectre Foldable when the PC was first announced, but here's a quick rundown.

The HP Spectre Fold is the company's first entry in the growing foldable PC space. Lenovo is the biggest name in foldable PCs, thanks to its ThinkPad X1 Fold, but HP looks like it will make a splash with the Spectre Fold.

The HP Spectre Fold features a 17-inch 2.5K display that can close completely. Its design allows you to use the PC in a variety of postures, especially when paired with a keyboard and stylus. When opened, the Spectre Fold can act as a large tablet or a portable All-in-One with a kickstand. When folded partially, you can use the PC as a traditional clamshell laptop.

The keyboard of the Spectre Fold has some nice tricks, including one that hasn't been seen on other foldable PCs up to this point. You can use the keyboard detached from the Spectre Fold or while resting it on top of the bottom half of the computer's display. But unlike competing PCs, the Spectre Fold's keyboard can be slid down to show half of the computer's bottom screen while also providing a wrist rest.

Image 1 of 7 Opening the HP Envy Fold turns it into a large tablet. (Image credit: HP) The HP Envy Fold can act as a clamshell laptop when folded. (Image credit: HP) HP Envy Fold in laptop mode. (Image credit: HP) Stylus support makes the HP Envy Fold a large drawing tablet. (Image credit: HP) The HP Envy Fold can easily fit into a bag despite having a 17-inch display. (Image credit: HP) (Image credit: HP) (Image credit: HP)

HP focused on efficiency when it chose the CPU for the Spectre Fold. The PC has a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1250U processor. That chip is a bit older at this point but should help with battery life, especially when paired with the 94.3Whr battery in the Spectre Fold.

A 5MP IR camera, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.3 round out the impressive spec sheet for the Spectre Fold, though the lack of 5G support may disappoint some.

HP's Spectre lineup is for premium PCs, and that's reflected in the price of the company's new foldable. The Spectre Fold is already up for preorder in the United States for $4,999.99. HP hasn't shared how much the PC will cost in other countries.