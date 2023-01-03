Acer announces Aspire laptops and All-in-One with 13th Gen Intel CPUs

What you need to know

Acer just announced new Aspire laptops and All-in-One PCs at CES 2023.

The Aspire 5 runs on Intel's new 13th Gen Core processor and an NVIDIA RTX GPU.

The Aspire 3 has the newly announced Intel Core i3-N series chip inside.

The Aspire S All-in-One features Intel Arc graphics and a 13th Gen Intel Core CPU.

Acer just unveiled new Aspire laptops and Aspire All-in-Ones at CES 2023. All of the PCs feature the latest internals from Intel, including the 13th Gen Intel Core mobile processors and 13th Gen Intel Core desktop CPUs that were also announced today. Those chips are paired with either Intel Arc or NVIDIA GPUs depending on the model you choose.

The Acer Aspire 5 lineup runs on 13th Gen Intel Core processors paired with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 GPU. The laptops come with up to 32 GB of DDR4 memory and 1TB of storage as well. The 15-inch model features a 16:9 QHD display while the 14-inch version has a taller 16:10 screen. The 14-inch Aspire 5's screen is FHD, however.

TwinAir Cooling and an air inlet keyboard help cool the Aspire 5.

The Aspire 5's pricing begins at $550 for the 14-inch model and ranges up to $700 for the 17-inch version. The laptop is expected to start shipping in March.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Acer Aspire 3 14" 15" 17" Operating system Windows 11 Home / S mode Windows 11 Home / S mode Windows 11 Home / S mode Resolution LCD Full HD (1080p) LCD Full HD (1080p) LCD Full HD (1080p) Processor (Intel Core) i3-N305 i3-N305 i3-N305 Memory Up to 16GB (LPDDR5) Up to 16GB (LPDDR5) Up to 16GB (LPDDR5) Graphics Intel UHD Graphics Intel UHD Graphics Intel UHD Graphics Storage 128 / 256 / 512GB / 1TB (PCIe Gen3 NVMe) 128 / 256 / 512GB / 1TB (PCIe Gen3 NVMe) 128 / 256 / 512GB / 1TB (PCIe Gen3 NVMe) Row 6 - Cell 0 64 / 128GB (eMMC) 64 / 128GB (eMMC) 64 / 128GB (eMMC) Wireless Wi-Fi 6 Wi-Fi 6E Wi-Fi 6E

Image 1 of 2 Acer Aspire 3 (Image credit: Acer) Acer Aspire 5 (Image credit: Acer)

Acer's Aspire 3 is a more modest laptop when it comes to specs. Thanks in part to those specs, it is thinner and lighter than its siblings. The laptop runs on Intel's new Core i3 N-series processors that were announced today at CES 2023.

The Aspire 3 starts at will be available this month starting at $499 for the 14-inch version.

The spec tables for the Aspire 3 that Acer sent over appeared to have a typo, so we've omitted the dimensions and weight of the laptops below. There's a good chance that the range starts at 1.4kg, but we'll update this piece when more information becomes available.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Acer Aspire 5 14" 15" 17" Operating system Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Home Resolution Full HD (1080p) Full HD (1080p) Full HD (1080p) Processor (Intel Core) i7-1355U i7-1355U i7-1355U Row 3 - Cell 0 i5-1335U i5-1335U i5-1335U Row 4 - Cell 0 i3-1315U i3-1315U i3-1315U Memory 8 / 16 / 32GB (LPDDR5) 8 / 16 / 32GB (LPDDR5) Up to 32GB (DDR4) Graphics GeForce RTX 2050 4GB GeForce RTX 2050 4GB GeForce RTX 2050 4GB Row 7 - Cell 0 Intel Iris Xe Intel Iris Xe Row 7 - Cell 3 Storage 256 / 512GB / 1TB (PCIe Gen4 NVMe) 256 / 512GB / 1TB (PCIe Gen4 NVMe) 256 / 512GB / 1TB (PCIe Gen4 NVMe) Wireless Wi-Fi 6E Wi-Fi 6E Wi-Fi 6 Weight 1.54 kg 1.77 kg 2.4 kg Dimensions 318.2 x 217.15 x 17.8 mm 362.9 x 237.5 x 17.9 mm 402 x 258 x 17.99 mm

The Acer Aspire S All-in-One PC is available in either 27-inch or 32-inch models. The 32-inch PC comes with up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-137000 desktop processor and Intel Arc A-Series graphics. The smaller 27-inch All-in-One runs on an older 12th Gen Intel CPU (Core i5 or Core i7) and Intel Iris Xe graphics.

The chassis of the Aspire S All-in-One is aluminum and its display is tiltable to fit different desk setups. That WQHD screen is surrounded by "near-borderless bezels," as highlighted by Acer. Despite the thin bezels, the PC has a 1440p QHD webcam with a ring light accessory, though it does stick out a bit on top of the device. Acer EyeSense facial recognition software and a Windows Hello-enabled fingerprint reader add security to the PC while also providing a pair of login options.

The Acer Aspire S starts at $1,199 for the 27-inch model and $1,699 for the 32-inch version.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Acer Aspire S 27 S 32 Operating system Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Home Resolution 2560 x 1400 2560 x 1400 Processor (Intel Core) 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1360P 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1260P Row 3 - Cell 0 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1340P Row 3 - Cell 2 Memory Up to 32 GB DDR4 Up to 16 GB DDR4 Graphics Intel Arc Intel Iris Xe Row 6 - Cell 0 Intel Iris Xe Row 6 - Cell 2 Storage 256 / 512GB / 1TB 256 / 512GB / 1TB Wireless Wi-Fi 6E Wi-Fi 6E Row 9 - Cell 0 Bluetooth 5.2 Bluetooth 5 Row 10 - Cell 0 Row 10 - Cell 1 Row 10 - Cell 2