Check out MrMobile's ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED video review

MrMobile runs the Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED through its paces in his latest video review.
The ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED has two displays, so it's only natural that it receives a pair of reviews from the folks at Future (our parent company). If you prefer your in-depth looks at PCs in written form, make sure to check out our ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED review by Rich Edmonds. If you want to watch the laptop in action, our friend Michael Fisher, aka MrMobile, has you covered.
Fisher runs through the good, the bad, and everything in-between in his review.
For those unfamiliar with the ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED, the only thing longer than its name is the total height of its displays. The laptop packs two screens, one of which rests at an angle above the keyboard. You can split things even further by having multiple windows running on the bottom display.
Thanks to the specs and unique design of the ZenBook Pro 14 Duo OLED, it may be the best Windows laptop for creators, according to our Rich Edmonds. Fisher had similar praises for the device, though you'll have to watch his full review to hear them.
