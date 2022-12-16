Build your new PC with the best Intel CPU and motherboard bundles on sale

Combine your computer processor and new motherboard together in this Intel promotional sale at Newegg (opens in new tab) and save big on the bundle. The CPU is the brain, and the motherboard is the nervous system. That's what they say. Don't skimp on functions that are so vital to your PC. Build the best you can with the budget you have, and let Intel help you save some money so you can invest even more in the parts you need to make your build the best it can be.

There are a ton of options available in this promotion, which means no matter what kind of PC you're building or how much money you've got there's something in there for you. The prices range from as low as $320 to as much as $1,453. Some options have sold out, too, so you'll want to act fast if you see one that works for you.

The best Intel CPU and motherboard bundles:

(opens in new tab) ASUS Prime Z590-P + Intel Core i7-11700K $411 $320.99 at Newegg (opens in new tab) The CPU is an 11th-gen model, which puts it a couple generations behind. But that's also why it's so inexpensive in this bundle. Depending on what you've got now, it could still be a great upgrade in speed and power. This is the least expensive bundle in this promotion, which makes it great for any budget build.

(opens in new tab) ASRock Z690 Extreme + Intel Core i7-12700K $520 $450.87 at Newegg (opens in new tab) This is a combo that's really all about the CPU, letting you save money on the motherboard. It won't quite have the same features as say the MSI Godlike motherboard, but it's also nearly $1,000 cheaper. C'est la vie.

(opens in new tab) ASRock Z690 Taichi + Intel Core i9-12900K $801 $720.93 at Newegg (opens in new tab) This is one of the best CPUs available in this bundle. You'd have to find a 13th-gen model to get something better at this point. Plus the motherboard ain't too shabby either. The price is right in the middle of what you can find in this promotion and saves you a nice chunk of change.

(opens in new tab) ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 Formula + Intel Core i9-12900K $1,211 $1,138.93 at Newegg (opens in new tab) You can't go wrong here. You get a super powerful Intel CPU and a highly advanced motherboard and still save on the combo. The motherboard also supports Intel 13th-gen CPUs in case you decide to upgrade to the newest generation later. Nothing a PC builder likes more than future proofing.