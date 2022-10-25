Dbrand’s new ‘Glitch Camo’ skin for Surface Duo 2 will hurt your brain (in a good way)

If you own a laptop or smartphone, you probably have heard of Dbrand, which also sponsors many podcasts and YouTube videos. The company has been at it for years, making some of the best skins for your products, especially since they are made from high-quality 3M vinyl, which is thicker and lasts longer.

The company recently released a new “camo” series and sent us over a few for the Surface Duo 2 to go with our fresh Android 12L update (although they are available for nearly every other Surface or smartphone on the market).

If this messes with your eyes, we get it. (Image credit: Daniel Rubino)

Two camos – Navy and Arctic – are similar to the US military’s “digital camo” Battle Dress Uniform (BDU) and are pretty tame. Indeed, Arctic Camo seems perfect for the upcoming winter months if you like to match your device to seasons. Navy Camo is also eye-catching, but without drawing too much attention, and the darker hue goes well with black devices.

(We’re also tossing in the new Gray Carbon, which is very conservative but gives your device a mix of black and white colorways. Plus, the texture is fantastic.)

But the new Glitch Camo is really messing with our heads.

The Arctic Camo skin is fresh. (Image credit: Daniel Rubino)

But the new Glitch Camo is really messing with our heads.

Like the Navy and Arctic, the Glitch Camo is “digital” with blocky black, gray, and white color patterns. But it’s the addition of yellow, blue, and red “glitched” that forces our eyes to take pause.

Glitch is an increasingly popular art form where people take existing images and add a video-like glitch effect to create a retro-dystopian vibe. I use a lot of glitch artwork as wallpaper for Surface Duo 2 and my laptops, as it’s both abstract and often mesmerizing.

Image 1 of 5 Navy Camo from Dbrand on Surface Duo 2. (Image credit: Daniel Rubino ) New Arctic Camo is stunning on Surface Duo 2. (Image credit: Daniel Rubino ) Only for the bold is Glitch Camo. (Image credit: Daniel Rubino ) (Image credit: Daniel Rubino ) (Image credit: Daniel Rubino ) New Gray Carbon is clean and feels great due to the texture.

There’s no doubt Glitch Camo is a bold choice only for the brave. But surprisingly, it has quickly grown on me, and I plan to stick with it.

If you are interested in the new Dbrand Camo-series, you can find them on their site starting at $22.95 for Surface Duo 2 (which includes front, back, and camera housing). There are also the brilliant “Teardowns,” which show the inside of your device as if your phone is transparent.

Dbrand’s skins are also now available for Surface Pro 9 and Surface Laptop 5.

(opens in new tab) Surface Duo 2 skin from dbrand | From $19.95 (opens in new tab) Dbrand's assortment of Surface Duo 2 skins offers a bit of everything. We love the Teardown and new Camo series, which give your Duo 2 an otherworldly look.

(opens in new tab) Surface Pro 9 skin from dbrand | From $22.95 (opens in new tab) This skin adds a layer of protection while also giving you an easy way to customize your 2-in-1. It's available in a wide range of colors, patterns, and materials.