Dell packed newly announced Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus (8-core) into two of its best business laptops

What you need to know

Dell just unveiled new models of its Inspiron 14 and Latitude 5455 that feature the Snapdragon X Plus processor with eight cores.

The new eight-core Snapdragon X Plus promises 45 TOPS of performance but is more affordable than the 10-core variant of the Snapdragon X Plus launched earlier this year.

The refreshed Inspiron 14 and Latitude 5455 will start shipping on September 24, 2024.

Dell confirmed that the Inspiron 14 will start at $899 but has not shared pricing details for the Latitude 5455.

Dell just unveiled new versions of its Inspiron 14 and Latitude laptops that run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Plus (8-core). The new processor inside the laptops has a lower cost than its more powerful 10-core sibling but still promises 45 TOPS of performance. That means the new PCs can handle AI tasks such as image generation and Windows Studio effects without requiring as much power.

The announcement came during IFA 2024, which has already seen quite a bit of news related to AI PCs and Copilot+ PCs. We now know that other chipmakers will update systems to become Copilot+ PCs later this year, so Qualcomm now has to compete to stand out in that space.

Dell Inspiron 14

Dell's Inspiron 14 with a Snapdragon X Plus (8-core) has a lower starting price than the 10-core version while still having 45 TOPS of performance. (Image credit: Dell)

The new Dell Inspiron 14 runs on either the newly announced Snapdragon X Plus with eight cores or the more powerful Snapdragon X Plus with 10 cores. Regardless of the processor you choose, the NPU of the Inspiron 14 will have 45 TOPS. That level of AI-focused performance is a big draw of the new Snapdragon X Plus, which aims to handle AI tasks without requiring a high price tag.

Dell announced Qualcomm Snapdragon versions of the Inspiron 14 (and the Inspiron 14 Plus) earlier this year. Today's announcement builds on that lineup by offering a more affordable option. The Inspiron 14 is a productivity-focused laptop that's now "ready for business," according to Dell.

Thanks to its Snapdragon X Plus processor, the Inspiron 14 is a Copilot+ PC. That means it meets certain specs that allow it to perform AI tasks without taxing the system's CPU or GPU. Generating text and creating images are among the most advertised uses for AI at the moment. Windows Studio Effects will likely be more useful for a broader range of business users. When Microsoft rolls out Windows Recall in the future, that feature will ship to Copilot+ PCs as well, though it could be a while before Recall reaches general availability.

Dell Latitude 5455

Dell gave the Latitude 5455 a similar chip refresh to what the Inspiron 14 received. The Latitude 5455 will have options with either a Snapdragon X Plus (8-core) or Snapdragon X Plus (10-core). The business laptop promises up to 27 hours of battery life, though that figure will vary quite a bit based on usage.

Dell confirmed that the Latitude 5455 will be available on September 24, 2024 but has not shared pricing information at this time.

Snapdragon X Plus (8-core)

Qualcomm's new variant of the Snapdragon X Plus has eight cores but still delivers 45 TOPS of AI-focused performance. (Image credit: Qualcomm)

Qualcomm announced a new eight-core variant of the Snapdragon X Plus today. That processor has the same 45 TOPS of performance from its NPU as the 10-core version of the Snapdragon X Plus but is more affordable than its sibling. Qualcomm lowered the cost of the eight-core Snapdragon X Plus by featuring a less powerful GPU on the processor and lowering the CPU clock speed.

Generally, laptops with a Snapdragon X Plus (8-core) start at $999. The Inspiron 14 with the new Snapdragon X Plus variant starts at $899. We may see some laptops with the new chip start at as low as $800, though that will depend on other specs of the respective systems.

Like the other Snapdragon X processors, there are several versions of the Snapdragon X Plus with eight cores. Our Senior Editor Zac Bowden broke down all the differences while covering IFA 2024.

Earlier this week, Intel announced its new Core Ultra Series 2 processors. Those aim to compete on the higher end of the consumer space. Today's newly unveiled chips from Qualcomm are on the other end of the spectrum, providing a value play to businesses and productivity-focused PC users.