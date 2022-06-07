Dell announces Precision 7865 Tower featuring latest AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO, up to 1,024 GB of RAM

Dell's latest Precision tower PC features unreal specs for high-end creators.

Dell Precision 7865 Tower
What you need to know

  • Dell just announced the Precision 7865 Tower PC.
  • It runs on the latest AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO processor and features up to 1,024 GB of RAM.
  • The PC is designed for engineers, architects, creative professionals, and designers.
  • Dell has not shared pricing information for the Precision 7865 Tower at this time.

Dell announced its Precision 7865 Tower today. Designed for engineers, architects, creative professionals, and designers, the PC has specs that would make the best desktop computers blush. The Precision 7865 Tower runs on the latest AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5000 WX-Series processors and has up to 1,024 GB of memory.

The PC has CPU options with up to 64 cores, ships with up to 56 TB of total storage, and has a variety of graphics options from NVIDIA and AMD, including the AMD Radeon PRO W6800 or the NVIDIA RTX A6000. Note that the primary hard drive of the PC maxes out at 4TB.

Despite the internals, Dell's new Tower PC is 14% smaller than the Precision 7820 Tower. The company promises that even with the more compact chassis that the PC will run at reasonable temperatures.

The Precision 7865 Tower supports Dell Optimizer for Precision software, which uses AI to learn a person's workflow. It then improves application performance based on demand.

CategorySpec
OSWindows 11 Pro
Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.6
ProcessorUp to AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5995WX (128 threads, 2.7 GHz-4.5GHz, 280W)
MemoryUp to 1,024 GB DDR4, 3200 MHz
Primary storageUp to 4TB PCIe NVMe Gen4 x 4
GraphicsUp to NVIDIA RTX A6000
Up to NVIDIA T1000
Up to AMD Radeon Pro W6800
Front ports2 UB 3.2 Gen 1
USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C with PowerShare
USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C
Audio port
SD card slot
Rear ports3x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C
2x USB 3.2 Gen 1
USB 3.2 Gen 1 with Smart Power On
RJ45 Ethernet, 1GbE
RJ45 Ethernet, 10 GbE
Line-out port
Serial port (optional)
2 PS2 ports (optional
Dimensions16.29in. (414.00mm) x 6.79in. (172.60mm) x 16.90in. (429.60mm)
WeightUp to 48.28 lbs (21.9 kg)
ConnectivityWi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2

To help future proof the device, the Precision 7865 Tower is upgradeable. The PC has color-coded components that make it easier to swap out memory, storage, or graphics cards.

Dell promised pricing information for the Precision 7865 Tower closer to its launch. The device is expected to ship at some point in summer 2022.

