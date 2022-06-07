Dell announces Precision 7865 Tower featuring latest AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO, up to 1,024 GB of RAM

What you need to know

Dell just announced the Precision 7865 Tower PC.

It runs on the latest AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO processor and features up to 1,024 GB of RAM.

The PC is designed for engineers, architects, creative professionals, and designers.

Dell has not shared pricing information for the Precision 7865 Tower at this time.

Dell announced its Precision 7865 Tower today. Designed for engineers, architects, creative professionals, and designers, the PC has specs that would make the best desktop computers blush. The Precision 7865 Tower runs on the latest AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5000 WX-Series processors and has up to 1,024 GB of memory.

The PC has CPU options with up to 64 cores, ships with up to 56 TB of total storage, and has a variety of graphics options from NVIDIA and AMD, including the AMD Radeon PRO W6800 or the NVIDIA RTX A6000. Note that the primary hard drive of the PC maxes out at 4TB.

Despite the internals, Dell's new Tower PC is 14% smaller than the Precision 7820 Tower. The company promises that even with the more compact chassis that the PC will run at reasonable temperatures.

The Precision 7865 Tower supports Dell Optimizer for Precision software, which uses AI to learn a person's workflow. It then improves application performance based on demand.

Category Spec OS Windows 11 Pro Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.6 Processor Up to AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5995WX (128 threads, 2.7 GHz-4.5GHz, 280W) Memory Up to 1,024 GB DDR4, 3200 MHz Primary storage Up to 4TB PCIe NVMe Gen4 x 4 Graphics Up to NVIDIA RTX A6000 Up to NVIDIA T1000 Up to AMD Radeon Pro W6800 Front ports 2 UB 3.2 Gen 1 USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C with PowerShare USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C Audio port SD card slot Rear ports 3x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 USB 3.2 Gen 1 with Smart Power On RJ45 Ethernet, 1GbE RJ45 Ethernet, 10 GbE Line-out port Serial port (optional) 2 PS2 ports (optional Dimensions 16.29in. (414.00mm) x 6.79in. (172.60mm) x 16.90in. (429.60mm) Weight Up to 48.28 lbs (21.9 kg) Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2

(Image credit: Dell)

To help future proof the device, the Precision 7865 Tower is upgradeable. The PC has color-coded components that make it easier to swap out memory, storage, or graphics cards.

Dell promised pricing information for the Precision 7865 Tower closer to its launch. The device is expected to ship at some point in summer 2022.