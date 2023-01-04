HP announces Dragonfly Pro laptops and Dragonfly G4 at CES 2023

What you need to know

HP just announced a Dragonfly Pro lineup of laptops aimed at prosumers and freelancers.

The company also unveiled the Dragonfly G4, which runs on a 13th Gen Intel Core processor.

The EliteBook 1040 G10 and Elite x360 1040 G10 round out the new range of devices announced by HP at CES 2023.

HP just announced several laptops at CES 2023. A new Dragonfly Pro series featuring AMD Ryzen processors was announced alongside the HP Dragonfly G4, HP EliteBook 1040 G 10, and HP Elite x360 1040 G10. Pricing and availability for the new Dragonfly, EliteBook, and Elite laptops has not been released at this time, but all of the new PCs are expected to start shipping in spring 2023.

The Dragonfly Pro lineup is for prosumers, freelancers, and other consumers that need high-end performance. The "Pro" moniker refers more to high-end specs rather than a target audience, much like how the iPhone 14 Pro isn't designed strictly for professionals.

The HP Dragonfly Pro runs on up to an AMD Ryzen 7 7736U CPU and AMD Radeon graphics. The Dragonfly Pro supports HP's platform management framework, which optimizes the laptop for performance or battery life. It also works with HP Presence software to enhance audio and video collaboration.

Owners of the Dragonfly Pro will be able to reach HP 24/7 live concierge support directly through one of four hotkeys. There are also hotkeys to change settings through the Control Center and open the device's camera.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Spec Dragonfly Pro OS Windows 11 Home CPU AMD Ryzen 7736U GPU AMD Radeon Graphics RAM Up to 32 GB Storage Up to 1 TB Display 1920 x 1080, touch Camera 5MP with IR and shutter Audio Bang & Olufsen, dual mics, quad speakers, Soundwire Waves Maxx audio Ports 2x USB-C (40Gbps, USB4/Thunderbolt 3) Row 9 - Cell 0 USB-C (10Gbps, USB 3.2) Connectivity Wi-Fi- 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 Dimensions 12.39 in x 8.78 in x 0.72 in Weight 3.53 lbs Colors Sparkling black or Ceramic White

Image 1 of 9 HP Dragonfly Pro (Image credit: HP) HP EliteBook 1040 G10 (Image credit: HP) HP Elite Dragonfly G4 (Image credit: HP) HP Elite x360 (Image credit: HP) HP Dragonfly Pro 14 (Image credit: HP) HP EliteBook 1040 G10 (Image credit: HP) HP Elite Dragonfly G4 (Image credit: HP) HP Elite x360 (Image credit: HP) HP EliteBook 1040 G10 (Image credit: HP)

The HP Dragonfly G4 has refreshed internals compared to its predecessor, but its design remains otherwise unchanged. The 13th Gen Intel Core processor inside the HP Elite Dragonfly G4 should bump performance by a noticeable margin, which is always welcome.

The HP Dragonfly G4, HP EliteBook 1040 G10, and HP Elite x360 1040 G10 all have features designed for hybrid work. A new multi-camera experience allows a user to show two camera feeds at once. This can be done through picture-in-picture mode or by presenting streams side-by-side.

Auto Camera select is also available, allowing PCs to swap to a camera that a person is facing at any given moment.

HP Keystone Correction makes it easier to read whiteboards and physical documents and HP Be Right Back supports changing a video feed to a still image when they're taking a break or need to be off camera.

The new laptops also feature Intelligent Hibernate, which learns how a person uses a PC and hibernates at times of rest to save battery. Smart Sense optimizes the laptops' thermals by using AI to adapt to usage patterns.