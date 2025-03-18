One of my favorite laptop series is HP’s EliteBooks. While technically for business and enterprise HP’s designs, build quality and features always impressed me, which is why I ranked its EliteBook 1040 as the best business laptop for 2024 — it’s the one I use regularly.

Today, HP just announced its new EliteBook 6 G1q 14” Notebook Next Gen AI PC and it can be configured with Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon X processor, Snapdragon X Plus, and up to Snapdragon X Elite (X1E-78100).

That also means optional 5G WWAN, which is something I prefer to have in my laptops.

So, why am I excited about this one?

(Image credit: HP)

HP’s new EliteBook designs are some of my favorites. Its using this new anti-smudge aluminum that feels soft and smooth while also not getting direct. HP also rounded the edges all around the device so there are no sharp points to dig into your hands. The result is a laptop that just feels … welcoming.

HP also reworked its keyboard with “Durakeys” and if it’s anything like the higher-tier EliteBook 1040 G11, I’m all for it, as it’s super comfortable to type on.

The EliteBook 6 G1q has your standard Type-C and Type-A ports (two of each), HDMI 2.1, headphone, and a full Ethernet (RJ45) port. Those who want built-in 5G will have a Nano SIM slot on the right side. (Image credit: HP)

Ports are plenty with two USB4 with USB Type-C 40Gbps (USB Power Delivery, DisplayPort 1.4); two USB Type-A 5Gbps (1 charging,1 power); one HDMI 2.1, one stereo headphone/microphone combo jack; RJ45 Ethernet (nice) and an optional Nano SIM slot for that 5G service.

HP at least gives you one Type-A on each side, which is great for accessories, but the Type-Cs are all on the left, which is a bummer.

Combined with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X processors, which I’ll still argue feel more responsive for everyday tasks like Office work and web browsing (especially in Microsoft Edge), the 56WHr battery model should get some solid all-day battery life especially when combined with the modest 14-inch WUXGA 1920x1200 anti-glare panel (which only peaks at 300 nits).

HP's new keyboard and chassis designs are some of the most comfortable to work on. (Image credit: HP)

Those specs are hardly ‘sexy,’ but mass-distributed laptops for work need to be affordable and power efficient. Plus, you could bump the display to a WQXGA (2560 x 1600) NeoLED panel with 400 nits of brightness and 100% color gamut, along with a powerful Snapdragon X Elite processor.

RAM tops out at 64GB LPDDR5X along with HP’s famed 5MP IR webcam, and up to 1TB of storage.

(Image credit: HP)

Yeah, the EliteBook 6 G1q 14 is a very modest laptop (hence its “6” designation, which is middle of the road, according to HP’s new branding), but for those of us who just want long battery life, and a fast and zippy laptop for office productivity this is one I’m eager to get my hands on.

We don’t have any information on when the EliteBook 6 G1q 14 will release or its price point, but HP’s EliteBook 6 series usually begins around the $1k range, but that was with Intel — Qualcomm tends to have lower prices, so it’s something we’ll keep an eye on.