The most Japanese laptop is coming to the US, but only for government, healthcare, and secret stuff

Panasonic Connect has announced that its Let’s note FV4 Windows 11 laptop is now available in the US after a successful run in Japan.

The laptop features a user-removable battery, Intel Core i7 CPU, 32GB of RAM, and a circle-type touchpad with “infinite scroll.”

The Let’s note FV4 is aimed at government, courts, military, healthcare, and other professional environments that require durability and longevity.

This is the first non-Toughbook laptop from Panasonic Connect to be launched in the US.

Panasonic Connect, a division of Panasonic Corporation of North America, has brought one of its popular work laptops from Japan to the US. Let’s note FV4 is a more traditional enterprise-focused laptop from Panasonic Connect and is now available. For the first time, a non-Toughbook ruggedized laptop (like the modular Toughbook 55 Mk3 or Toughbook 40) from the company will be available in the US.

Make no mistake—this is a very Japanese laptop (it's actually sold in Japan under the Let's note brand). For those who don’t know, circular touchpads are popular in that market, and designs are less flashy than in Western markets. Due to the prevalence of trains, luggage, and commuting, many businesspeople prefer a more rugged laptop that doesn’t look like a Toughbook. More than design, the touchpad allows for “infinite scroll,” unlike traditional square ones where you must reposition your finger each time.

A few other unique things about the Let’s note FV4 make it stand out from many US laptops in this space.

The Panasonic Let's Note FV4 (2024) is now available in the US for the first time. (Image credit: Panasonic Connect)

For one, the sheer number of ports, including some legacy and more modern ones, is excellent for those needing flexibility, especially with older systems. That list includes USB-C x2 Thunderbolt 4, USB-A x3, microSD, HDMI 4K, VGA, Ethernet, and Audio In/Out 3.5mm.

Yes, you read that right; it has a VGA port. Take that, 2024.

The other cool thing about this laptop is the battery pops out, letting users swap out for a new one when needed or after years of degradation from charging and discharging. There is no need to send it out or open the bottom of the device, exposing its delicate motherboard and silicon and reducing turn-around time (not to mention, you don’t need to send out a laptop with sensitive data on it).

(Image credit: Panasonic Connect)

Additionally, this laptop is made entirely in Japan. That allows it to be Trade Agreements Act (TAA) compliant, meaning the US government clears it for sensitive operations like military, healthcare, federal courts, national laboratories, and more, where sensitive data is accessed on the laptop.

Of course, many other laptops used by businesses are manufactured in China, which raises some flags if you work in certain occupations and is, therefore, not TAA compliant.

What are the Let's note FV4 specs?

The Panasonic Connect Let's Note FV4 is for use in healthcare, government, military, courts, and other industries. (Image credit: Panasonic Connect)

The rest of the laptop is also interesting. It has a magnesium-alloy chassis, making it incredibly durable but keeping it very light at just 2.4 lbs., which is exceptionally light in the enterprise space (not everyone can afford a fleet of Lenovo X1 Carbons). While not an outdoor laptop, it can function in temperatures ranging from 41F to 95F and is 30-inch drop-resistant.

The processor is an older Intel Core i7-1370P vPro, but that has more to do with time-to-market and getting various clearances. Either way, it’s a solid chip for those who work in office environments.

A closer look at the unique touchpad and keyboard of the Panasonic Connect Let's Note FV4 (2024). (Image credit: Panasonic Connect)

Since this laptop has only one SKU (likely to keep costs and inventory down), companies can get it with a 512GB OPAL SSD and 32GB LPDDR4x RAM.

The 14-inch display is also not too shabby, with a preferred 3:2 aspect ratio and 2160 x 1440 resolution (more WQHD+ rather than 2K proper).

To round things out, you get a 2MP webcam with Windows Hello facial recognition, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, top-facing speakers, a 3-year warranty (with an optional 5-year extended warranty), and a battery that should last 10 hours.

Why is the Let’s note FV4 a big deal?

The Panasonic Connect Let's Note FV4 (2024) will be used by courts and other occupations where data security is a top concern. (Image credit: Panasonic Connect)

Panasonic Connect bringing this laptop to market in the US says a lot. For one, the laptop market is growing and expected to grow further in 2025, when pandemic-era laptops need a cycle refresh. Panasonic hopes to swoop in and get some of that market, even if a bit niche.

It’s also fascinating in that Westerners rarely get to see actual Japanese laptops (see my earlier VAIO coverage)—they do things differently there! It’s bold to bring a laptop with a circular touchpad to the US market.

Finally, having a laptop with a user-replaceable battery, a vast array of ports, and TAA compliance while also being incredibly light yet durable is an enticing package for hospitals, courts, law enforcement, government, and other jobs where “beater laptops” that are also secure are required.

Panasonic Connect already owns the rugged PC market in the US, so expanding from the field to the office seems like the right move.

I’ll get my hands on one soon and share my thoughts. For now, you can check out the video above, which is a hands-on review of the Japanese version. It looks pretty great, actually. Stay tuned.