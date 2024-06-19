The toughest, baddest laptop on the planet is now ready to join the AI party

What you need to know

Panasonic has revealed the updated Toughbook 40 Mk2 available to order now from $4,699.

The refreshed model uses Intel Core Ultra 5 or 7 chips, has an optional AMD dedicated GPU and a long list of features desirable by its user base.

The xPAK module system now has 9,600 different combinations, and the latest new addition is a simple add-on to give users more ports.

The Panasonic Toughbook 40 likely isn't for you. But that doesn't mean it isn't both popular, and important, and today the king of the rugged laptop world is getting some important updates.

The Toughbook 40 Mk2 takes everything that made the first-gen version great, and juices it up a little. If ever there was a company that listens to its customers and builds the laptops they actually require, it's Panasonic.

Thanks to the addition of Intel Core Ultra 5 or 7 chips, the performance gains on the Toughbook 40 Mk2 are significant. And not just when you consider AI. Naturally, we're not talking a Copilot+ PC here, but Intel's current NPU is capable enough in other AI workloads, including those that can be deployed by professionals.

“We are dedicated to developing solutions that not only address the current needs of our customers, but also anticipate their future requirements,” said Dominick Passanante, Vice President and GM of Panasonic Connect. “The TOUGHBOOK 40 Mk2, equipped with advanced AI capabilities, is another example of how we’re providing the mobile workforce with tools to enhance productivity and efficiency on the job.”

The Toughbook 40 Mk2 also benefits from Intel's move to put Arc graphics on the Core Ultra chips, which in turn leads to significant gains in performance over the previous generation. There's still an optional AMD dedicated GPU available, but even without going for that, buyers will have a lot more graphics horsepower to play with this time around. This is also the first time the Toughbook 40 has been available with DDR5 RAM. It also has dual SSDs, both of which are user replaceable, to cope with ever-increasing storage requirements. Oh, and despite all of the added hardware goodies, Panasonic claims a real-world battery life improvement of up to 20% over the previous model. And who doesn't want that.

On the outside the new Toughbook 40 looks pretty much the same as its predecessor. (Image credit: Panasonic)

Here's a quick cheat sheet on the specs:

14” FHD 1-1200 nits capacitive gloved touch display

Rugged certifications include 6’ Drop, MIL-STD-810H, MIL-STD-461H, C1D2, and IP662

Intel Core Ultra 5 vPro 14-core processor 135H (optional Ultra 7 vPro processor 16-core 165H)

Intel Arc graphics or AMD Radeon™ Pro W6300M dGPU

512GB - 2TB Main SSD & Second SSD (both user-replaceable) – up to 4TB total

16 - 64GB DDR5 RAM

4G or 5G connectivity options support FirstNet® (band 14), CBRS private cellular (band 48), and dual

SIM (physical + eSIM)

5MP infrared webcam with privacy cover

Superior voice accuracy with tetra array microphones and now with AI noise reduction

95db front speakers

24 hours of battery life (MobileMark 25) with optional second battery

Local Platform Erase option to easily and securely wipe the entire contents of the device in less than 10 seconds

New COM splitter software allows WWAN-GPS or dedicated GPS to assign multiple COM ports to integrate with various applications requiring GPS information simultaneously

Easier to open latch and improved touchpad buttons

New xPAK modules and a crazy amount of possible combinations

The Mk2 is an upgrade over the original Toughbook 40 pictured here. (Image credit: Daniel Rubino)

All this is great, but it's not only the raw specs that's what the Toughbook 40 Mk2 is all about. Naturally, Panasonic's customers want to get the latest and greatest, but it's what's built around it that continues to make it shine.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For example, the expansion (xPAK) system, of which there are four available slots on the Toughbook 40 Mk2, is now up to an insane 9,600 different combinations. If there's a very specific niche requirement you need from your rugged laptop, it's almost guaranteed that Panasonic has what you're looking for. Some of these have been upgraded, too, for example, the updated contactless smart card reader meets all the latest security and identification requirements. The barcode scanner has double the sensor pixels, is three times faster, and has a wider scanning area.

There's also a brand new xPAK module, simply designed to expand the ports available on the Toughbook 40 Mk2. Another example of listening to customer needs and coming up with the goods. It'll give owners additional USB-C, USB-A, and HDMI ports. As with other xPAK modules, it can be configured during purchase or added separately at a later date, continuing the Toughbook reputation of longevity and future proofing.

Despite not remotely being a laptop that's designed for the type of use I need, the Toughbook 40 Mk2, like its predecessor and many before that, is one of the most interesting and exciting laptops I've seen. It's the type of machine that makes a lot of the world go around, used in important roles in areas such as law enforcement and healthcare. It's big and heavy, but who isn't impressed by a laptop you could throw out of a window and still use afterward? Our Editor-in-Chief, Daniel Rubino, always has enormous fun reviewing Toughbooks. They're unique in a world dominated by sleek looking Ultrabooks.

The Toughbook 40 Mk2 will be available to order starting today, June 19, 2024, with prices starting at $4,699. Yes that's a lot, but remember, it isn't for consumers, and it's going to be worth every single cent. I don't need one of these at all, but I still really want one.