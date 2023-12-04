Samsung Galaxy Book 4 with an Intel Meteor Lake CPU is reportedly just around the corner

The Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro may follow in the footsteps of the Galaxy Book3 that's set to receive a refresh this month.

What you need to know

Samsung will announce a Galaxy Book 4 with a Meteor Lake processor on December 15, 2023, according to a recent report.

Intel is set to launch its Meteor Lake CPUs on December 14, 2023.

Intel announced a major brand shift for its processors that will take effect with the rollout of Meteor Lake chips.

Samsung will unveil the Galaxy Book 4 with a Meteor Lake CPU inside, according to Yonhap News. The announcement is said to be planned for December 15, 2023, which is just one day after Intel is set to launch its Meteor Lake CPUs.

The Galaxy Book 4 will reportedly run on Intel Core Ultra processors, which are part of Intel's new brand naming scheme for its CPUs. Intel Core Ultra will, for the most part, replace Intel Core i5, i7, and i9 processors.

While Samsung will reportedly announce the Galaxy Book 4 on December 15, 2023, there's no word on when the laptop will launch. CES is in January, so there's a good chance that Samsung will want its new hardware available by the consumer-focused event.

Intel's Meteor Lake processors focus on AI, which is said to be a deciding factor in why Samsung is so keen to release laptops with the new processors inside. Of course, Samsung has refreshed the Samsung Galaxy Book at a regular cadence for years, so we likely would have seen a Meteor Lake-powered Galaxy Book regardless of AI capabilities.

What is Intel Core?

Processor names at the moment are long, redundant, and can be confusing. With Intel having U-, P-, and H-series mobile processors and Intel Evo and Intel vPro, names can look like word salad. Intel wants to change all that, and it announced its 'most significant brand update in 15 years' to do so.

Following the shift, Intel Core processors will not have the iconic "i" that's been next to them for years. The company will also stop labelling its chips as "14th Gen" or any other generation number ahead of the processor name. The processor number of Intel CPUs already includes a generation number, so it was redundant to have the same information before a CPU name.

If all the changes and naming structures seem complicated, you're right. Intel has to make processors that fit so many different types of laptops that the CPU scene gets crowded with chips with similar names that are aimed at different PCs. Our Editor-in-Chief Daniel Rubino broke down everything you need to know about the new Intel Core branding earlier this year.