Surface Pro 9 and Surface Laptop 5 CPU and availability details leak ahead of launch

What you need to know

New details about the Surface Pro 9 and Surface Laptop 5 have leaked.

Today's details reveal CPU and availability information.

Microsoft is expected to unveil the Surface Pro 9, Surface Laptop 5, and Surface Studio 3 in October.

A new report from WinFuture has revealed more details about the upcoming Surface Pro 9 and Surface Laptop 5, including the CPUs that will be available as well as rough availability dates for many of the devices.

According to the report, the Surface Pro 9 and Surface Laptop 5 will ship with Intel 12th-gen chips, which will differ slightly depending on whether you buy the consumer model or business model.

On the consumer side, Surface Pro 9 and Surface Laptop 5 will be available with either Intel Core i5-1245U and i7-1265U chips, whereas the commercial version will ship with Intel Core i5-1235U and Intel Core i7-1255U chips with Intel vPro included.

Furthermore, WinFuture also corroborates our report that the Surface Pro 9 will also be available with ARM, with all configurations including 5G capabilities. Unfortunately, the ARM models will only be available in Platinum, according to the report.

If you opt for the Intel Surface Pro 9, you can expect to see Platinum, Matte Black, Sapphire, and Forest color options. The report also mentions a possible fifth red and orange colorway too, though it's less confident about that.

Finally, the report mentions availability, with the Intel Surface Pro 9 and Surface Laptop 5 coming towards the end of October, and the ARM Surface Pro 9 launching sometime towards the end of November, leaving a gap of a few weeks between the Intel and ARM version launching.

Microsoft is expected to unveil a handful of new Surface PCs on October 12, including the Surface Pro 9, Surface Laptop 5, Surface Studio 3, and a number of accessories. Be sure to check out our complete what to expect post, as well as tune into the event here. (opens in new tab)