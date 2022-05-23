The best Memorial Day laptop sales and deals

Memorial Day is right around the corner, and if you’re looking for a new laptop to start your summer off right then now is as good a time as you’re going to get. We’re seeing some amazing Memorial Day laptop sales, so we’re rounding up some of the best deals we can find from around the internet right here. The laptops on sale range from machines designed for business and productivity with fast-loading SSDs and streamlined designs to gaming machines with discrete graphics cards and high refresh rates.

Really the only thing you need to decide is what you want to do with your new laptop. What sort of features do you need? How much money do you want to spend? There are a lot of choices that really depend on your personal preference, but the best thing we can do is provide all the best options available and let you choose for yourself.



Keep in mind a lot of retailers try to get in on the Memorial Day buzz with big sales on electronics and technology. Be sure to shop around yourself and check out the big names like Amazon and Best Buy and individual manufacturers like Dell and HP. In addition to big direct discounts, you might find other ways to save, too, like getting a discount on extra accessories with your new machine.

Best Memorial Day laptop sales:

Geo GeoBook 240 laptop $400 $249.99 at Best Buy An inexpensive option if you're looking for something to get you through a day of emails and video conferences and travel. It includes a 1080p display, USB-C, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, and more.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go $700 $549.99 at Best Buy Our review gave the Surface Laptop Go 4.5 stars out of 5 and called it one of The Best laptops. Read all about its ins and outs and decide for yourself. Comes with a 12.4-inch touchscreen, an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 128GB SSD.

G15 Ryzen Edition gaming laptop $980 $685.99 at Dell With this laptop you'll get an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H Mobile processor, 8GB DDR4 RAM, and a 256GB M.2 solid state drive with NMVe technology. It is also equipped with a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card. Other features include Intel Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, and multiple USB ports.

MSI Bravo 15 AMD gaming laptop $1,099 $699.99 at Walmart You get a 15-inch gaming laptop with an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor, an AMD Radeon RX5500M graphics card, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB solid state drive with NVMe tech. It's loaded with Windows 10 and includes Bluetooth and Wi-Fi 6 for wireless connectivity.

Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED slim laptop $920 $799.99 at Amazon Get a 15.6-inch screen with 1080p resolution on a beautiful OLED panel. It includes an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, a 512GB solid state drive, and a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Max Q graphics card for some serious gaming.

Gigabyte 15.6-inch gaming laptop $1,300 $999.99 at Best Buy This is a powerful laptop that comes with a bit more RAM that most laptops at this price point with 16GB RAM. It's also powered by an 11th-generation Intel Core i5-11400H processor, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB solid state drive. The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card keeps you playing your favorite games, too.

G15 Special Edition gaming laptop $1,650 $999.99 at Dell Grab this machine with an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, a 512GB NVMe M.2 SSD, and 16GB RAM. Includes Killer Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, and a 15.6-inch display with a ridiculous 360Hz refresh rate and 1080p resolution.

Samsung Galaxy Book Odyssey laptop $1,500 $1,099.99 at Amazon Powered by a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Max-Q graphics card, this machine includes an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It has a 15.6-inch display, a long-lasting battery, a multifunctional keyboard, and more.

Lenovo Legion 5 laptop $1,350 $1,189.99 at Amazon Some of the features here include an 8-hour battery life, a 1080p resolution display, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi. The laptop is powered by an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, a 512GB solid state drive, and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card.

Dell XPS 13 Plus Core i5 laptop $1,300 $1,273.02 at Dell The least expensive configuration still kicks off with 12th-generation processors and a 1200p resolution display. You get an Intel Core i5-1240P CPU with up to 4.4GHz speeds, 8GB DDR5 RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

Dell XPS 17 laptop $2,200 $1,763.01 at Amazon Normally Dell has the best deals on its own laptops, but sometimes Amazon can surprise us with an awesome discount. This older gen but still very powerful machine is fully loaded and even includes a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card.