This new Windows laptop doesn't have a webcam until you want it to

What you need to know

Honor has announced a new Windows laptop which features the world's first detachable webcam.

The slim uniform bezels are too small to house a webcam, so Honor came up with a design that allows the camera to sit above the display with magnets.

The camera can be removed and stored safely inside the laptop via dedicated space on the side of the laptop.

Honor has taken the wraps off a new Windows laptop at IFA 2024, which features a drop-dead gorgeous design with thin uniform bezels, a high-resolution 120Hz touchscreen display, a large haptic trackpad, and a unique webcam that can be detached from the top of the laptop lid.

This unique design allows for the top and side bezels to remain super thin, measuring just 2.2mm. Honor was unable to place a good webcam in the top bezel because of how thin it is, so it came up with an innovative design that uses magnets to attach the webcam directly above the bezel instead.

The webcam is stored in a dedicated place inside the laptop when not in use, and can be popped out at any time if you need to use it. There's a tiny port on the top of the laptop lid that indicates where the webcam goes, and when you attach it, Honor's own software will pop up to let you know that the webcam has attached successfully.

The webcam lives in here when it's not in use. (Image credit: Daniel Rubino)

The port is reversable too, so if you wanted to reverse the camera so it's facing the opposite direction, you can do that! In my hands-on with the laptop, I found the magnets to be very satisfying and secure. That said, you will want to be sure to put the webcam away when you're not using it, as it will fall off in a bag.

There's also a privacy benefit to this design too. When the webcam is detached, the laptop is camera-less. If you're the type of person that usually covers their webcam with sticky tape or a privacy shield, you won't have to do that on the Honor MagicBook Art 14.

Elsewhere, the laptop features a super large haptic trackpad, the biggest on a 14-inch laptop available currently. It also has an excellent keyboard and built-in fingerprint reader, along with two USB-A ports, one HDMI 2.1 port, a Thunderbolt 4 port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

This laptop is gorgeous. (Image credit: Daniel Rubino)

The display is also amazing, with a 3820x2080 OLED display panel coming in at 14.6-inches. It also features a high PWM dimming frequency of 4,320Hz, so it shouldn't cause headaches for people who are sensitive to PWM dimming. It also has an e-book mode which turns the color of the screen grey, and TUV Rhineland eye protection.

Internally, the laptop has a first-gen Intel Core Ultra 7 155H with 16GB or 32GB RAM and up to 1TB storage. It also has a 60Wh battery which Honor says will last all day when it comes to productivity workflows such as web browsing, email, and Microsoft Office.

We've got the Honor MagicBook Art 14 in for review, so check back to Windows Central over the coming days for that!