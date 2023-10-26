We chat with Qualcomm about the new Snapdragon X Elite and Windows on ARM

This week, Qualcomm unveiled its next generation PC chip dubbed the Snapdragon X Elite. It's a revolutionary step forward for PC ARM chips, and the first true Apple Silicon competitor chip. Alongside the announcement, we sat down with Kedar Kondap, SVP and GM of Compute and Gaming at Qualcomm to talk about the new chip.

In case you missed the news, here's the low-down on Qualcomm's new Snapdragon X Elite processor:

It's Qualcomm's first PC chip built on a 4nm process.

It beats Apple's M2 Max in single-threaded performance and matches competitor peak performance at 30% less power consumption.

It beats Intel's Core i9-13980Hx in single-threaded performance and matches competitor peak performance at 70% less power consumption.

It has an NPU capable of 45 TOPS of processing power.

Qualcomm states that new PCs built on its X Elite platform will be available to consumers starting mid-2024. While that is a long lead time of roughly eight months, that aligns with previous Qualcomm CPU releases following announcements at its Snapdragon Summit.

Quite a few PC vendors are expected to release new hardware with the platform and new processors, including 2-in-1s, larger 15-inch laptops (which can support large batteries), traditional thin-and-light laptops, and maybe even PCs with displays that fold.

You can watch and listen to our conversation with Kedar Kondap above or read the transcript below.

Daniel Rubino: We're doing a special interview this week because of all the Qualcomm news that has come out during the Snapdragon Summit. We are graced by the presence of Kedar Kondap. I hope I'm pronouncing that correctly. I'm terrible at names, but he is the senior vice president and general manager of compute and gaming at Qualcomm, so if you listen to this podcast, you know he is a person we want to be talking to with this week's news, which has been very exciting. Qualcomm has been teasing this announcement for quite some time now. First, we heard about the Nuvia acquisition in early 2021, and then of course, there was the Orion announcement of the processor. And then they came the Snapdragon elite or sorry Snapdragon X branding. For this new line of processors, and now we're hearing about the Snapdragon elite Katar, thank you for joining us. Would you like to give a brief introduction and about what was announced?

Kedar Kondap: Yes. Thanks Dan. Thanks for having me on the show. Pretty excited to be here. From Qualcomm's perspective, we've been on this journey to transform the PC experience. We've been investing in this for a few years now. And right now we're very excited to be bringing. The new platform to market it is called the Snapdragon X Elite platform. It's a part of the X series platforms that we announced recently, so very excited to be bringing some game changing performance with the X Elite.

Daniel Rubino: Yeah, so this was definitely exciting. I think you know, a lot of people on our podcast are big on the concept of windows on ARM. I have, of course, been a big fan of it for many years, as rich Woods has the editor in chief over at XD A We both always commiserates and celebrates and armed devices come out. Sometimes they're we seed. Well, sometimes they're not. But you know, for the last few years, it's been kind of a slow burn and we kind of knew that when. Oh, yeah, would release a device. Then the next Gen would be another OEM and kind of go back and forth. And we've had some really killer devices. You know, the most recent being the Surface Pro 9 5G, which really married the. You know that that form factor with Microsoft. Premium Surface Pro line. We have the Surface Pro X too, which I know is Zach's favourite device ever because it was so thin and had a awesome design. I am agreement with him on that, although the new Pro 9 is great but the Snapdragon X Elite so this is really this isn't even like a generational. You know right, this is like just a whole different thing now it's. You know, you guys bought the company Nuvia a couple years ago, which is infamously made-up of ex Apple engineers who are the very ones who, if I recall, worked on apples, a series chips which were featured in their iPhones for many years. And the A series is what evolved into the M series. Basically, Apple scaled up this technology. And got to the M series processor and put those into their laptops and some of their desktops. And they've been going hard at that for a while. Currently we're at the M2 line rumours of an MP M3 is coming out. And Apple has done really well with those chips almost too well, right. So what I mean by that is I feel like they almost lock themselves, and two people aren't gonna upgrade their laptops anytime soon. But, you know, they've just been so good, which is a nice problem to have. And meanwhile, Microsoft has been kind of, you know, struggling a little bit here. Intel has had some issues with. Definitely nailing it on performance, but when it comes to efficiency, have struggled. I would say AMD is done too. I know AMD has this Halo reputation of being super efficient. I haven't seen it much in laptops. Some of them have been good, but not like, you know, jaw droppingly different. A lot of the times, it's because they cut down on the spec, still use a full HD display and pack a really large battery in there which. Of course makes. Up for the performance and the efficiencies, but with the Snapdragon X Elite you guys like I said, this is taking. These engineers from Apple, they can't design an Apple chip, obviously, but they can kind of design around the patents and what Apple has done because they know how it works. And you guys seize this opportunity, which I think was received really well because. There's a couple, you know, it reaffirmed your commitment to this idea of the PC space. And, you know, Qualcomm's been saying this for years, ever since you got in like, this isn't an experiment for us. This is something we're going hard in. We're going to keep going after generation after generation. And now this one seems like kind of a really big shift in terms of performance. Can you give us a, I guess a walk through start a little bit with the Nuvia acquisition, it's kind of how we led up to today and then we can actually talk about the X Elite processor and what makes it different from the previous Snapdragon 8CX?

Kedar Kondap: Then the way you should think about the Snapdragon X Elite is something that's revolutionary, right? This is something that consumers haven't had an opportunity to experience before. It's a combination of a lot of things to start with. When we say game changing performance. We mean it in every bit and. Every bit of fashion. We're talking about, you know, peak performances that are, you know, are significantly better than anything that you've ever seen in the industry. We're talking 50 to 70% better depending on, you know, which competitor you compared this against, but significantly better in terms of peak performance, significantly better in terms of. Efficiency. We hit peak performance at you know, a third of the power, right? So game changing in terms of how you should think of the CPU port. In itself, these cores are designed in house, as you alluded to some extent, and so we're talking about 12 cores very high in performance, very efficient in power. And so we're very excited about what the CPU will bring to market. But it's more as you know, it's more than just talking about the. CPU right? The Snapdragon X Elite will have other than having a very powerful CPU, it will have some game changing performance when it comes to a. We're definitely taking the bar up significantly. We're supporting, you know, 45 tops just on the NPU. For example, the neural processing unit that's integrated in the device, it's something that nobody in the industry supports today. We're talking about efficiencies like even within the NP will support. Up to, say, 13 billion parameter models and you know this whole AI story is changing so much that it will evolve itself into something very, very. Compelling. And then the third vector is, you know, we talked about performance, we talked about AI and the third big vector we're trying to anchor on his experiences, right? We've always focused on experiences. We want to make sure that we're paying attention to detail, whether it is, you know, how we pick the architecture to make sure that we're delivering the best performance per Watt. Or how we're looking at experiences that consumers don't really even need to know about the underlying technology, but it matters to them, right? I know now we talk about things like background blur and stuff like that, but this is something we supported like 10-15 years ago in in phones we had, you know it was called the bouquet effect. So those were you know we had AI engines, we had an NPU for many years. We just let technology run itself in the background. We're big believers in driving innovation in the industry, so a lot of these capabilities right from whether it's a very powerful CPU core. To a very powerful AI engine to delivering the best experiences that the consumer will want. So overall we're we think what consumers will get to experience with the Snapdragon X Elite devices will be game changing.

Daniel Rubino: Yeah, the AI stuff obviously has gotten a lot of press attention lately. We've been covering it pretty hard, too, until just announced with Meteor Lake that. You know, those chips will ship with an NPU, and of course a laptop. Studio 2 famously now has an MPU built in, even though it's not technically part of the 13 Gen series. I don't know how they did that, but it's kind of a cool thing. But your you're right, you know Qualcomm has been doing AI way longer than anybody else in the field, and your AI engine. There's always. Than touted as being like much more advanced. But what the issue, of course was, there was nothing in Windows really to leverage much of it. You know, it was kind of creeping along, but now we have this explosion. So what do you see with the NPU kind of being used for? We know, like, OK, background blur is 1, noise cancellation is another. Auto framing is another one. Kinda attracts you, but I've also heard cases of running local large language models locally on the device and you know, I guess the benefit. There is. With the NPU on the device, you don't need to send data to the cloud where it gets processed, and then it comes back down, which obviously introduces 2 issues, latency and both privacy concerns. Where do you guys see like sort of AI being used in the PC space and say laptops, you know, besides going beyond like just blurring your background?

Kedar Kondap: Great question. Then I think what you know, if you look at AI and how ubiquitous it's going to be, we'll talk about AI in every single field, right? If you separate out AI as a technology. Energy and the work that we're doing, in other words, working with partners, working on all these different parameter models and working on quantizing these models and making sure they run effectively on device, all of this, this is the work that we do. We work with third party developers, we make sure the ecosystem is ready. So that's the background that we enable in terms of technology and the foundational. Work needed to get to the Expo. Instance. But when you think of where AI is going to get used, obviously it's going to be ubiquitous in the sense it's going to get used in manufacturing. It's going to get used in operations. It's going to get used in healthcare and medical, and you name it, there isn't a single field that is not going to use AI. So obviously when you know you talked about a manufacturing. Flow or you talk about operations you want to run stuff more effectively. You want to run processing on the device. People use laptops today for a lot of these functions. But now when you have AI and we use the term more generically but it's, there's a lot more to it in terms of how these models are customised to run on device to run more securely, to run more effectively. So a lot of this is the kind of the work that we are doing to enable the AI on device. But being able to use it across multiple industries and enable those ecosystem partners to be able to take advantage of what we're doing. So again think of us as providing all of the foundational work we want to keep the user away from the complexities we like. Simply put, like we enable Windows Studio effects right for a lot of work that happens in the background, we really don't even want the user to know we want to deliver the best possible experience with that, and we'll do all of the underlying work that's necessary. So I think this is just the beginning. There's a lot more innovation that's going to happen in AI and. You referenced some of the AI, but I I'm just going to reiterate something because we're I'm pretty excited about what we're offering is. We are supporting a huge set of AI performance, right? We're talking about 45 tops in, you know, running 7 billion parameter models at 30 tokens per second and stuff. So when when we compare this to somebody else in the industry, we're talking about something that's dramatically game changing relative to what others have to offer. In the space today.

Daniel Rubino: And that's super fascinating because and to reiterate for our audience, the beauty of an NPU is it's designed specifically to run AI models versus what we've been doing up to this point, which is mostly relying either on CPU compute or GPU compute. And both of those are brute force methods. They get the job done, but at the expense of using a lot of processing power. To do it, currently my background is being blurred. It's using Nvidia's RTX technology but my GPU is like the size of an Xbox console and it uses obviously a lot of power to do so. There's an NPU is going to be much more. Efficient and purpose driven for its tasks. So the end result here is, you know, doing the background blurring or noise cancellation if they're relied. We've had that before in some Windows devices, but it was always relying either on the CPU, GPU and the effect was you get stuttering and you and the performance wasn't as good because you're not just using your camera, you're using. Microsoft Teams you have word open. You're doing multiple things at once, and that CPU can only do so much, whereas the NPU will be dedicated to that, freeing up the CPU and GPU. And I guess the other benefit here is that having NPU's built into these PC's by default. Opens up the door for developers to create new apps that then rely on those NPU technologies, and they can start to assume that the PC space these laptops will have this technology in there. So imagine for photo editing is a big thing. Obviously Qualcomm has done a lot with photography and video using AI. That's a big hot topic right now that I think. Most people have been. You're familiar with it, but they've also seen such dramatic changes with the recent phones where you can do just like a magic erase and, like, remove stuff from the background. Being able to do that on the laptop is going to be, I think, really powerful, especially not because. It will be on thin laptops, not like a gaming laptop or a workstation laptop where you have this powerful GPU doing all the work for you. Speaking of it, let's talk a little bit about sort of the the architecture here. So when we talk about the Snapdragon X Elite, you know that. So you have this after I get X. Series and then Elite is just going to be 1 tier of that and I presume down the road you'll announce other tiers as well, but what? That is made-up of, of course, is the Qualcomm Orion CPU, which we touched upon. There's the Qualcomm Adreno GPU, which people are should be familiar with. Adreno's been the brand for a while for your GPU's, the hexagon, NPU, and then of course the sensing hub. This is kind of an interesting thing. I remember doing the briefing was the sensing hub. This is if I'm correct. You know human presence detection, which we've seen in some other laptops too. Basically the idea of like security where when you walk up to a device that senses a person there, turns it on, logs you in and can if someone disappears, it'll lock the computer. But there was something unique that you guys are doing, which is. This is always on all the time. If I'm getting correct, can you explain a little bit? About how that works.

Kedar Kondap: So you touched on quite a few interesting topics then. So there is obviously the platform that we enable, we've done this in mobile for. Many, many years. And when we say this is the kind of legacy we want to bring from mobile into the PCs, because PCs haven't seen innovation for a long time, right, so. One of the things you brought up rightfully so is camera. We've had cameras and phones go all the way up to 200 plus megapixels, and you know they've been used across the board for even casual all the way to professional photography. Same way in in PCs you should expect that we will have a a dedicated camera core that will go drive. Experiences that are differentiated. So we talked a little bit about AI. We talked a little bit about camera, but it's how this all of these are going to blend in. So simple things like face unlock or simple things like. You know, running stuff securely through our camera pipeline through our integrated DSPS, through the entire heterogeneous course that we offer also with the sensing hub, right, the reason why we're able to do some of these things is because these are tightly integrated with the entire platform, right, whether it's the camera core, all of these cores. Or talk to each other through a fabric and that's the intelligence that we bring in that says, even though some of these subsystems may be on, we intelligently manage power alot. The way just to give you another example, right within the audio block we have a small little NPU, right? That's the kind of stuff we do. So anytime that you've got an audio conversation or background, I know audio. We talked about, you know, dogs in the background barking and how it's going to do in noise cancelling all of that. It's very common phenomena. So it's going to be able to. You know, suppress itself with very low power states running on these blocks. So whether it's you're always on camera that's tightly integrated, whether it's these NPU's that we've got integrated or the entire heterogenous architecture with CPU, GPU. Doing audio video. All of these are dedicated fix function blocks are tightly coupled to drive drive a low power experience.

Daniel Rubino: Yeah, I think that's, you know, one reason why Qualcomm has been very successful in the phone space and from what we're hearing, a lot of OEM's are happy in the PC space with this platform is because it is a platform you, the OEM's, buy this. And it's everything kind of done for them, basically the the sensing helps there. The NPU there, the GPU, everything is already built in, it's tightly integrated, they don't need to source other parts and work on integration. It's been very successful for the phone space and looks like you know, for laptops it's going to work well too. Getting to the GPU, I think this is. Sort of a. Something that's missed often, which is you, you know, Qualcomm actually has very powerful GPUs. We see it in their phones. And it's it's been there in laptops too, but there hasn't been as much opportunity to leverage it. And now this GPU, I believe is twice as you guys are quoting around twice as powerful as your competitors integrated GPU. Is that accurate? And can you talk a little bit about what we should expect for that GPU in terms of performance and opportunities?

Kedar Kondap: Yeah. Yes, it's a very, very, very capable GPU. We've we have been developing an in House GPU for many years now. It's a very, very powerful GPU relative to what it offers. You should also expect Dan, you know, the industry is growing in terms of even casual gaming or casual creators. Right. Not everybody has to have a professional gaming type environment, so even there's a lot of casual gaming that is taking off. The industry is huge. You should expect that the Snapdragon Adreno platform in the X Elite. Or will perform extremely efficiently for casual gamers. We'll show you. You know, we're showing a bunch of videos. We're showing our partnerships with all the game developers, which is not again new to Polycom because we've driven, you know, we have the Snapdragon elite gaming on the mobile site. So it's we have the legacy of working with the game. Developers who are extending that relationship now into PCs. It will take time, but I think you know casual gamers as well as casual content creators will be pretty excited and you know we're showing our as an example a partnership with da Vinci to talk about their creator applications that they are working with us on taking advantage of the NPU. And what creators can do differently relative to, you know, things that they can support. So overall, I think you'll see a lot of excitement building up with casual gaming as well as content creators, which you know, one day I hope to be one. But I don't think I'm suited for that.

Daniel Rubino: Yeah, I I'm not part of the TikTok generation either. That's just I'm constantly blown away by the talent of young people. I'm almost and I'm completely jealous. I don't know how I got so funny and talented with that stuff, but yeah, I'm over here just on Skype. It's fine for me. So there's a lot of amazing technology in this. We're kind of going through. I should also mention. Some other specs here because I know a lot of people want this sort of the details, so let me read some of those off if I get a zoom in my screen here. So for the memory you you're supporting LPDDR 5X which. Which that's the top of the line RAM that we're using currently in laptops. That's the L's for low power and the speed of course is going to be how fast it can be. It's got a very good up to was 8533 Mt per second for transfer rates for storage. SD 3.0, UFS, 4.0 and of course, NVMe. PCI Gen 4 so again Gen 4. Typically Gen 5 is out there, but no one really supports Gen 5. Right now, and frankly, I'm getting a. Little tired like. The generations are getting absurd now with SSD's. It's like literally doubling every generation. We're just getting used to the Gen 4, but Gen 4 is extremely fast. It's what you find in all of premium. We see used currently, so that's going to be very nice. This is using the four nanometer process node. And that's very popular. People will talk about process notes for some reason, the people just know that the lower you go, the better it's supposed to be. You know, Intel's pushed back a little bit against that as an industry standard, but that's fine. But this is a it's a challenge to do a four nanometer design, but it does benefit the user in a sense that it's a smaller chipset overall. It's going to be more efficient. And you know should pay off there. You have a extremely good display support you can support. I forgot what the how many displays you could support. Isn't it like three? Was it three 4K?

Kedar Kondap: Yeah, three 4K displays, yes.

Daniel Rubino: Yeah, so people shouldn't expect, like limits on this in terms of their laptops from what they're used to, for docking and connecting up to multiple displays. Of course, you have all the USB ports, USB 4.0, and that's important because while Thunderbolt isn't there USB 4, point O. Is for all intents and purposes, very much an equivalent in terms of performance, which is going to be really nice as well. Is also, of course, Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7, which is another funny thing that where people aren't even aware of Wi-Fi seven. It is a thing that's coming out. So yes, you'll need new routers, but for the data I've seen, Wi-Fi 7 actually is a pretty big jump in performance and ability to basically manage traffic with smarter. Lanes and wider lanes for that traffic, so it once you upgrade your infrastructure to support it, this will be actually very performant. Of course 5G will be there. My favourite thing I always my favourite part about ARM devices have always been the inclusion of 5G as someone. Who has to travel frequently and work from the back of cabs and airports and everything? 5G always on people always tell me, like just use your phone. I'm like, yes, you can, but there's nothing. Be just opening that lid and you're just online. There is no waiting. There's no connection. You can close the lid. Oh, I forgot something. Open it up again. You're not training your phone battery. It's a different experience. Not everybody needs it, but for people who do. Who want it? It's a game changer if you're only using your 5G once in a while. Yeah, you can tether. That's fine. But the I love having the 5G built in. Of course. Yeah, you have the aptx audio built in as well. So the audio has always been a big thing here, cameras a support up to a 4K HDR video capture. Single camera up to 64 megapixel dual cameras to with 36 megapixels, so there's a lot going on here. Now talk about the I think the big thing people want to know about is the performance and the efficiency, right? So I've heard, you know, kind of internally that. You know, new like with the Nuvia team and Qualcomm and with the Orion chips that that you guys almost sort of overachieved what you were initially anticipating you can do here, is that correct and could you talk a little bit about the performance and efficiency in terms of what we should be expecting? I remember during the presentation there was some quotes that this can be like. Your competitors 14 core laptop processor which I assume is Intel and. You know, but using only a third of the power to do it, which is a massive thing. So can you talk a little bit about that, what users can expect in actually terms of performance compared to kind of what's out there, maybe even, you know, I think people really want to know how is it stack up? Maybe to even apples chips?

Kedar Kondap: Yeah, you're absolutely right, Dan. Thanks for summarising. I think a lot of the capabilities that you summarised very, very well from a performance standpoint this, yes, we are. So we support 12. Course and the CPU course run at frequency of up to 3.8 gigahertz with something interesting which we support is the dual core boost technology, which is where two of the cores run all the way up to a 4.24 point, 3 gigahertz in some cases. And so very excited about what the performance offers. Yes, we're a lot more. Efficient than what? Some of our competitors support. We, like I mentioned earlier, we do support a lot of the performance at peak power at peak performance at a third of the power. So we're very excited about obviously you know that effectively means longer battery life and giving users exactly what they want. So it's it's the when you look at snapback in xcelite, the excitement is around you get the best performance for what the machine with the really long battery life you get the best AI capabilities and you get the best user experience. And as you write. Correctly highlighted, having a 5G laptop is just game changing right? I I use one every day and we all for folks that travel so much, you know, you just open the lid and it just connects. It doesn't matter, right? You know, at the minute I land, I open my laptop. It synchronises all of the work you've done and off you go. Right? So yes, it's. Some capability that I think once you start using it's very hard to get away from using a 5G5G laptop.

Daniel Rubino: Which also mentioned for enterprise it's kind of critical not just for the convenience of having their employees always connected out in the field, but also for security reasons. The standards for 5G is much higher than Wi-Fi, which is susceptible to intercepts. And so and I think we've all been on Wi-Fi networks that seem a little sketchy. You know people want to use. VPN's to get around that as a tunnel to protect themselves, whereas using 5G for security reasons for enterprise has always been a big driver for that usage. So the performance sounds amazing. I'm hoping and I know you won't speak to this because it's too early, but I'm hoping we're going to get the dream device eventually. The Surface Pro 10, which will have iPad like performance and efficiency, but all the stuff that Microsoft has done with PEN and thinking and having 5G in there and this thin kind of tablet device, it seems to me. That this platform is going to be able to actually deliver on that train now, well to wait and see what happens in terms of OEM's, I don't know. Can you speak to, you know what you're expecting? I believe we heard devices will start be available around mid 2024, which is something I've been calling for a while. And I just want to say I. That was always my estimate was when we would see this, but I want. Can you talk about hardware and what you're expecting from your partners and what users can expect basically?

Kedar Kondap: Then we're obviously huge excitement from everybody across in the industry on Snapdragon. Actually, we've got it's a very tight collaboration with Microsoft that we're working with. We're working with many of the OEM partners, almost all the OEM partners you can imagine. So very excited about how they're endorsing the platform and that kind of partnership we have with them. It goes beyond just beyond just the OS partners as well as. As well as OEMs were you know, the channel partners are excited. You know when you look at a channel where consumers try to go buy PC's, they're they just can't wait to get these PC's on shelf. So very exciting, a lot of excitement from channel partners, a lot of excitement from enterprises. I mean, I've talked personally talked to so many of the Fortune 500. And Fortune 1000 CIOs, a huge amount of excitement. I mean, these guys can't wait to bring in these laptops as a part of their. It has all the modern management of it that it supports. It has obviously will enable 5G, it enables, it makes their life a lot easy. So battery life and just how we're enabling these devices. So overall, like I said, the industry excitement is huge and I think everybody should be super excited about. Getting their hands on. One of these PCs.

Daniel Rubino: Awesome. And I guess as we wrap this up, I just want to quickly ask what happens with the Snapdragon 8 CX series or is that going to be continued to be used but for the different tiers of pricing tiers of devices or is that going to fade out eventually? And you know, we're just going to start to rely on the Orion CPU's.

Kedar Kondap: Yeah. We obviously for us this was game changing enough. We wanted to make sure that we're setting an industry standard that hasn't ever been said before. That's why we did a lot of research ourselves to figure out how we should introduce these devices to market. We wanted to make sure we're setting the bar with respect to performance and AI and. What exactly this is going to do? So that's why we went with the Snapdragon X Elite and hence we even and before we announced the X Elite, we announced the X platform, which will have, you know, sort of an umbrella term for a lot of devices to come, but. You know, I wish I could, you know, tell you a lot more about what else is in what we've got in our back pocket. But all I can say is the excitement is huge internally for us and we can't wait to bring devices out to market.

Daniel Rubino: Sounds great. I know. We're looking forward to it and Zach is too, as well as all us ARM folks and hopefully you know, I know Microsoft has been a big part of this. We're hearing rumours of a refresh for Windows next year, which may be even more optimised for ARM. Of course, AI is going to be a really big part of that as well, and it looks like this processor is going to. Fit in and that this platform fit right into that. Peak shift, and I know you're the CEO of Qualcomm, has noted that, you know, we see 2020, you guys see 2024 as a a critical juncture for ARM on devices is going to be a really this is going to be the moment basically. So I believe that too. I think this performance is finally going to be what people wanted because it seems like going beyond. People have expected so should be very exciting. We'll be, of course, following this story very closely over the next few months as we hear more. More. Is there anything else you want to wrap up with?

Kedar Kondap: Then just all I can say is we're very excited. We can't wait for for what we have with the Snapdragon X Elite and the excitement that is going to bring the industry. So again, really looking forward to this, the performance and the efficient power efficiency, the battery life, the game changing year performance as well as all these user expects. We're very excited about bringing these platforms to market.

Daniel Rubino: Awesome. Sounds good. Well, thank you for joining us again, very exciting about excited about this announcement. And I know our audience as well too and we appreciate your time. So thank you very much.

Kedar Kondap: Thank you. Thank you for having me.