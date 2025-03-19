You can't buy one, but in some locations, the RTX 5080 is now a little cheaper.

GOOD NEWS! NVIDIA has cut the price of the RTX 50 series Founders Edition cards. At least, if you're in the UK and EU markets, anyway.

The bad news, of course, is that it's a pretty moot point because they're rarer than a Unicorn dancing the Tango. After the launch debacle where retailers had, in some cases, single digit units in stock, it hasn't yet recovered.

Nevertheless, Founders Editions are now a little cheaper, and as pointed out by Videocardz, likely follows the fall in the Dollar as it relates to exchange rates with the Pound and the Euro.

The new recommended retail prices in the UK are:

RTX 5070: From £529 (was £539)

From £529 (was £539) RTX 5080: From £949 (was £979)

From £949 (was £979) RTX 5090: From £1,889 (was £1,939)

Considering the price of these graphics cards, it's not a huge saving, but money in your pocket rather than Jensen's leather jacket is certainly a move we'll always appreciate. Too often, in the UK and mainland Europe, we get a rough deal compared to our U.S. pals.

You may also notice the RTX 5070 Ti isn't mentioned. There is no Founders Edition version of this card, as such, no discount.

It is hard to get too excited about anything RTX 50 series right now, because months on from their reveal at CES, most people who want one still can't get one.

It's a shame, too. I'm lucky in that I'm able to use our RTX 5080 Founders Edition right now, and it's utterly superb. It has the same sort of wow factor I had when I first touched the RTX 4090, except it actually fits inside my PC properly.

NVIDIA needs to double down and get these things out there. All the new features these graphics cards can utilize are fruitless if nobody can own one.