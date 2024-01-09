Razer shows off a USB-C dock I can actually afford without selling a kidney, along with a dazzling addition to the Razer Aether line

What you need to know

Razer launched a bunch of new products at CES 2024, amongst them the Razer 11 port USB C dock which is compatible with Windows and Mac is much cheaper than the Thunderbolt 4 Chroma at $119.99.

The Razer dock supports 85W laptop charging so will make a perfect counterpart for the existing range of Razer laptops.

In addition to the new Razer Aether lighting range introduced at Razercon 2023, we're getting the Aether Monitor Light Bar which will be available for purchase from March 2024 for $129.99.



Tech fans will be watching the CES 2024 announcements with interest, and Razer never disappoints with its offerings at the popular tech convention. We've already had new Razer Blade laptop announcements and an upgrade to the popular Razer Iskur chair in the V2, but the one thing I'm most excited about is the Razer USB-C dock. Yes, a dock. It's not the most exciting accessory, but it's a necessary one when working with the limited ports on the latest and greatest laptops. Using a Razerbook daily for work and game streaming, I've always wanted a Razer USB dock but until now they have been insanely expensive. Well no longer, as this new dock is priced at $119.99 and it's available now.

Razer USB-C Dock



The Razer USB-C dock may not have flashy Chroma lighting but it does have 11 ports and supports 85W laptop charging within a sleek aluminium allow casing. It's compatible with Windows PC, Macbooks, iPads and Chromebooks. With 4K 60 Hz support via HDMI, users can enjoy extended monitor support, ideal for vibrant creative work or high-frame-rate gaming. Comes in Black or Mercury white to match your laptop.



Available now from Razer

Extend your laptop connectivity without breaking the bank (or selling a body part)

The Razer USB-Dock comes in Black (pictured here) or a Mercury white version (Image credit: Razer)

The Razer USB C Dock is the perfect solution for extending the ports on your laptop, or even using it to connect a handheld like the Steam Deck or ROG Ally to an external monitor (something I use my New-Q USB dock for). Now at an unbeatable MSRP of just $119.99. As the more budget-friendly alternative to the Thunderbolt Chroma 4 priced at $329.99, this dock is designed for those who want to extend their laptop ports without breaking the bank.



The Razer USB C Dock boasts an expansive 11-port design, including 4 USB-A, 2 USB C, Gigabit Ethernet, HDMI, a 3.5mm audio combo jack, and UHS-I SD/MicroSD card slots. With this variety of ports, you can effortlessly connect all your devices. The Razer USB dock provides 4K 60 Hz support via HDMI which will appeal to both those diving into vibrant creative work or indulging in high-frame-rate gaming.



While this dock might skip the RGB lighting, it's not really a dealbreaker on something that delivers such an essential function. Normally a fan of RGB, I tested out the JSAUX RGB dock and felt it could have benefitted from better build materials rather than the lighting, and the trade-off wasn't worth it. This Razer offering looks to be the perfect balance of locks and functionality and is crafted from thermally optimal aluminum alloy. The dock's design not only exudes Razer's signature sleekness but also ensures robustness and efficient thermal management. It may lack the RGB flair, but its simple and understated design will seamlessly fit into any setup and for sure appeal to fans of Razer-branded products who want everything to match.



Priced at $119.99, the Razer USB C Dock doesn't just expand your port options; it also supports 85W laptop charging, keeping your devices powered and ready for action. USB charging cable and adapter not included, but you'll no doubt be drowning in USB-C chargers if you're moderately interested in tech.



Illuminate your battlestation with the Aether monitor light bar

Image 1 of 2 Razer Aether Monitor Light Bar (Image credit: Razer) The Razer Aether Monitor is the latest addition to the Gaming Room product line. Razer Aether Monitor Light Bar (Image credit: Razer) The bar sits above your monitor or TV.

Where the USB-C dock lacks RGB, the Razer Aether Monitor Light Bar more than makes up for it with its Chroma RGB. The Aether Monitor Light Bar blends innovative lighting technology with unparalleled style. This latest addition to the Aether Gamer Room collection uniquely features dual lighting with both front-facing and rear-facing LEDs, designed for those who game or work on their battlestations through the night.



At the heart of the Aether Monitor Light Bar is Razer Chroma RGB. The rear-facing LEDs, project lighting effects against any walls behind, creating a myriad of lighting effects, the Chroma RGB integration transforms any gaming space into a dynamic and reactive environment, for maximum ambiance.



We were first introduced to the Razer Aether collection at Razercon 2023, and the products launched in September are available to purchase already directly from Razer. The Razer Aether Monitor Light Bar joins the rest of the Razer Gamer Room line, which includes the Aether Lamp Pro, Aether Lamp, Aether Light Bulb, Aether Light Strip, and Aether Light Strip Extender.

Crafted to complement most monitor sizes and curvatures, the Aether Monitor Light Bar offers a secure and adaptable mounting mechanism. Its user interface also features touch controls for seamless interaction. Users can effortlessly modify brightness, color temperature, and Chroma Effects from the unit itself or within the app.

The Aether range is generally positioned towards the smart home market and the Aether Monitor Light Bar is designed to work with all other smart home devices and controllers. Users can also adjust settings and create automated routines with the Razer Gamer Room app.



An addition to the existing Aether Gamer Room collection, this product will retail at $129.99 and be available from March 2024.