This new 4K Alienware monitor overcomes the limits of OLED, and its specs almost feel like cheating

What you need to know

Dell just announced the Alienware 32 4K QD-OLED Gaming Monitor at CES 2024.

QD-OLED combines the best of OLED screens, such as perfect blacks and a high contrast ratio, with quantum dot technology.

The combination of OLED and quantum dot tech overcomes many of the limitations of OLED displays, resulting in a better gaming experience.

The Alienware 32 4K QD-OLED will launch on January 11, 2024 for $1,199.99.

Alienware 32 4K QD-OLED specs Screen size: 31.6 inches

Resolution: 4K (3840x2160)

Refresh rate: 240Hz

Response time: 0.03 GTG

Contrast ratio: 1,000,000:1

DCI-P3: 99%

Curvature: 1700R

Syncing: NVIDIA G-SYNC and VESA AdaptiveSync



Alienware just unveiled a new gaming monitor at CES 2024 that looks like an incredible choice for PC or console gaming. We'll have to see real-world performance before judging the newly announced Alienware 32 4K QD-OLED, but its specs are impressive across the board. It also features a "world first" when it comes to displays.

The Alienware 32 4K QD-OLED is the "world's first 4K QD-OLED gaming monitor with Dolby Vision HDR," according to Dell. The monitor is a 2024 CES Innovation Award Honoree, thanks in large part to its QD-OLED panel.

The curved 4K monitor has a 240Hz refresh rate, a 0.03 response time, Dolby Vision HDR support, and VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400. Tack on NVIDIA G-SYNC support, VESA AdaptiveSync support, HDMI 2.1, FRL (Fixed Rate Limit), and eArc compatibility, and you have what could be one of the best gaming monitors.

The Alienware 32 4K QD-OLED launches this week on January 11, 2024 for $1,199.99.

What is QD-OLED?

QD-OLED overcomes many of the weaknesses of standard OLED panels. (Image credit: Alienware)

The new 32-inch monitor from Alienware is the "world's first 4K QD-OLED gaming monitor with Dolby Vision." But what is QD-OLED, and more importantly, why should gamers care?

Many have heard of OLED, which is a type of display that delivers perfect blacks and an incredibly high contrast ratio (marketing material often says "near-infinite"). OLED panels also have wide viewing angles. There are downsides to normal OLED screens however, such as lower brightness than some other display types.

The QD in QD-OLED stands for "quantum dot." That technology has been around in Samsung TVs for a while, as well as devices from a few other manufacturers. Alienware launched a 34-inch gaming monitor with QD-OLED in 2022, but it's generally a new technology for gaming monitors. The new 32-inch QD-OLED monitor from Alienware also has a much higher 240Hz refresh rate (the 34-inch monitor had at most a 175Hz refresh rate).

QD-OLED addresses several of the weaknesses present in standard OLED displays. QD-OLED screens are brighter than OLED screens while still delivering up to a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio. QD-OLED displays use a blue self-emitting layer overlaid by a layer of quantum dots.

Dell says the Alienware 32K QD-OLED Gaming Monitor has "infinite contrasts." That's obviously technically inaccurate, but with technology like this, it might as well be infinite.

Alienware is using the latest display tech in its new gaming monitor. A 240Hz refresh rate wasn't available to consumers in an OLED display until recently. Add in quantum dot tech and you have what looks to be an extremely impressive gaming monitor from Alienware.

More than a screen

The Alienware 32 4K QD-OLED Gaming Monitor supports HDMI 2.1 FRL, VRR, ALLM, and eARC. (Image credit: Alienware)

While the screen of the Alienware 32 4K QD-OLED (rightfully) received focus from Dell, the monitor includes several other features that are worth highlighting.

The monitor supports HDMI 2.1 FRL, which helps deliver the best console gaming experience you can get on a monitor. The Alienware 32 4K QD-OLED supports up to 4K@120Hz via HDMI, VRR (variable refresh rate), and ALLM (auto low latency mode). The monitor also has a dedicated console mode for tone mapping and optimizing HDR for consoles.

Compatibility with eARC allows the Alienware 32 4K QD-OLED to connect to Dolby Atmos speakers and soundbars as well.

The Alienware 32 4K QD-OLED also supports 3-zone AlienFX lighting.