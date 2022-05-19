SK Hynix launches its fastest Platinum P41 PCIe 4.0 SSD

SK Hynix announced the availability of the Platinum P41 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. This new series of drives utilize the latest technologies from the company to drive forward storage speeds and endurance. Designed for gamers and content creators, the new SSDs are set to be available in 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB capacities to maximize the amount of space available for files and data.

The new drives are billed as the best SSDs SK Hynix has produced yet for PCIe 4.0. According to SK Hynix, sequential read speeds of the new Platinum 41 drives are capable of hitting up to 7,000 MB/s and sequential write speeds up to 6,500 MB/s. Another highlight is an industry-leading endurance rating of up to 1,200 TBW. How the company was able to improve endurance and reliability is through the use of an in-house controller called "Aries".

SK Hynix believes that the Platinum 41 series "will drive the strongest PCIe Gen4 bandwidth experience for computing needs," according to Dae Jung Cho, Head of SSD Marketing. "P41 also inherits the power efficiency and stability of our existing lineup, keeping with SK Hynix’s rich history of delivering excellent solutions for consumer electronics."

Specification SK Hynix Platinum P41 Capacity 500GB, 1TB, 2TB Interface PCIe NVMe 4.0 Form factor M.2 2280 Sequential read speed 7,000MB/s Sequential write speed 6,500MB/s Random read speed 1,400K IOPS Random write speed 1,300K IOPS Warranty 5-year warranty MTBF 1,500,000 hours TBW 500GB: 500TBW 1TB: 750TBW 2TB: 1,200TBW

The company is serious too. The Platinum P41 (According to SK Hynix data) is capable of up to 1,400K IOPS in random reads and 1,300K IOPS in random writes, some of the highest we've seen on the PCIe 4.0 interface. The 1.5 million hours in mean time between failures (MTBF) is the icing on the cake. For added peace of mind, SK Hynix will offer a five-year warranty with each Platinum P41 SSD.

The new SK Hynix Platinum P41 SSDs will be available for purchase later in Q1 of 2022. Prices have yet to be confirmed.