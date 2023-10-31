Specs for NVIDIA GeForce RTX Super GPUs reportedly leaked, but no prices yet

What you need to know

A previously correct hardware leaker, @kopite7kimi posted possible RTX Super specs.

The 4080 Super will have 5%, and the 4070 Ti Super will have 10% more CUDA Cores.

We don't yet know the prices, but that will be the defining factor on if this is good news.

In a post by @kopite7kimi on X (Twitter), the previously accurate leaker gave some numbers for the RTX 4080 Super, RTX 4070 Ti Super, and RTX 4070 Super. The leaker even said that in the leak, they are skeptical of the RTX 4070 Ti Super, meaning it might not actually exist.

The NVIDIA RTX 40 series of GPUs has been chiefly a disappointment due to limited rasterization performance improvements, while the prices have gone up for most of the mid-range cards. In our AORUS GeForce 4070 Ti review, we discuss how the price to performance of NVIDIA's newest offerings isn't quite matching up.

How powerful are the NVIDIA GeForce RTX Super GPUs?

Based on the leak, let's take a look at some comparisons. The GeForce RTX 4080 Super keeps the same AD103 GPU running the same memory specs at 16GB 256-bit 22.4 GT/s GDDR6X. The only difference is having a higher CUDA Core count at 10240 vs 9728 on the base GeForce RTX 4080.

More interesting, per a comment made by the leaker in response to another X (Twitter) user, the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super will potentially upgrade its memory from 12GB to 16GB and from 192-bit 192-bit 21 GT/s GDDR6X to 256-bit 22.4 GT/s GDDR6X. Also, it will move from the AD104 to the AD103 GPU and increase CUDA Cores from 7680 to 8448. All of this amounts to a substantial upgrade, but again, it is essential to note the leaker has doubts about the 4070 TI Super.

If the leaks are true, the RTX 4070 Ti Super could see the biggest improvement in performance. (Image credit: NVIDIA)

Finally, per the leak, the RTX 4070 Super will be the same as the RTX 4070 except for 7168 CUDA Cores over 5888 on the RTX 4070.

We will have to wait and see if these numbers are accurate, but again, it all comes down to the price. NVIDIA needs to take their competitors in AMD and now Intel with their Arc lines of GPUs more seriously. Now, with ARM processors with usable graphics like the Snapdragon X Elite and Intel's upcoming Meteor Lake CPUs having decent integrated graphics, NVIDIA GPUs have more competition than ever.

Do you think these leaks are accurate? Is a 5% to 10% CUDA Core improvement worth an upgrade? Let us know in the comments.