SteelSeries ups its game with new Apex Pro TKL series mechanical keyboards
Fancy new optical switches with lightning-fast actuations.
What you need to know
- SteelSeries has given its Apex Pro a refresh with the new Apex Pro TKL and TKL Wireless mechanical keyboards.
- The new keyboards rock the company's improved OmniPoint 2.0 optical switches.
- The SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL and Apex Pro TKL Wireless are available now for $189.99 and $249.99, respectively.
SteelSeries has announced the launch of its next generation of mechanical keyboards. The SteelSeries Apex Pro changed the game with customizable actuation, optical switches, and other premium features. The new Apex Pro TKL comes with the company's OmniPoint 2.0 technology in a more compact form factor. A TKL (or tenkeyless) keyboard essentially cuts off large chunks of the standard keyboard layout.
It's favored by those who play in competitive matches whereby the Numpad and other parts of the standard keyboard layout aren't required or used less frequently. SteelSeries has been able to focus on other areas of one of the best keyboards for the 2022 refresh of the Apex Pro TKL. First, we've got OmniPoint 2.0 switches that are even faster than the previous generation.
It's possible to choose between 37 levels of actuation, which is the point when a keystroke is actually registered by the computer. This alteration essentially changes how far down a key needs to be pushed for a keystroke to register. Compared to standard mechanical switches, OmniPoint 2.0 are 11 times faster and has a 10 times swifter actuation when set to 0.2mm.
As usual with SteelSeries products, GG software is at hand to cater to those who wish to really dig deep and customize the keyboards. SteelSeries even lets you map two actions to a single key as a form of a macro. So, which keyboards are launching today? We've got the SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL and Apex Pro TKL Wireless. As you can tell by the naming, the main difference between the two is the Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless capabilities.
Both keyboards have the same switches, allowing for an actuation point to be set between just 0.2mm and 3.8mm, depending on the game and personal preference. This can be carried out per key too, allowing different switches to have unique actuations. We've been big fans of SteelSeries keyboards in the past and expect the new Apex Pro TKL family to be excellent in-game.
The SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL and Apex Pro TKL Wireless are available now for $189.99 and $249.99, respectively.
