Yesterday, Microsoft confirmed that it's hiking up prices on Surface PCs across the board, with entry-level models now starting at OVER $1,000, and the flagships starting at $1,500. Those are eyewatering numbers that I'm afraid pushes Surfaces into completely unrecommendable territory over competitors such as Lenovo, Dell, HP, and especially Apple.

With new prices, Microsoft's midrange Surface Pro 12-inch is now more expensive than the 11-inch iPad Pro. Keep in mind, the Surface Pro 12-inch was supposed to be Microsoft's iPad Air competitor, not an iPad Pro competitor. Microsoft's iPad Pro competitor is the Surface Pro 13-inch, which now starts at $200 more than the 13-inch iPad Pro — that's $1,499, for the LCD model. If you want a Surface Pro 13-inch with an OLED panel, you'll be paying at least $1,799.

That is unfathomable pricing, especially for hardware that is approaching two years old. With the iPad Pro and iPad Air rocking M5 and M4 processors, the Surface Pro 12-inch and Surface Pro 13-inch are stuck with last-gen Snapdragon X chips. While they do come with more RAM, it's not much more RAM, and when you factor in just how much better the displays are on the iPads... it's clear which company is offering the better deal.

These prices are too much. (Image credit: Windows Central)

It's the same story on the Surface Laptop side. Microsoft's entry-level Surface Laptop 13-inch, which launched as the company's budget Laptop offering to undercut the MacBook Air, is now $100 more expensive than the MacBook Air M5, and a whopping $600 more expensive than the new MacBook Neo, which at $599, blows the 13-inch Surface Laptop out of the water.

The Surface Laptop 13-inch is a device that I said was overpriced when it launched for $899. In my review, I said it's a great deal, as long as you can find it on sale for less than its launch price. For $699, it makes total sense, but now that it starts at $1,149, absolutely nobody should buy a Surface Laptop 13-inch over a MacBook Air. It would be beyond illogical to do so.

If we look at the Surface Laptop flagships, things are just as bad. The 13.8-inch Surface Laptop 7, which originally launched in 2024 for $999, now starts at $1,499 for the same spec, just with double the storage to 512GB SSD. That's a $500 increase in starting price, for a product that's coming up on two years old. Of course, the MacBook Air undercuts it, but so does the MacBook Pro, which is a huge problem.

The base model Surface Laptop 15-inch now starts at $1,599. For the same price, you can buy a base model MacBook Pro M5 14-inch, which comes with more storage, better performance, and a miniLED display that is WORLDS apart from the Surface Laptop's measly LCD.