You can now buy Surface SSDs, displays, batteries, and other components directly on the Microsoft Store

What you need to know

Users can now purchase replacement parts for Surface PCs directly from the Microsoft Store.

Available components include screens, kickstands, batteries, SSD, and more

The move comes as part of Microsoft's initiative to make Surface PCs more repairable

Microsoft has today announced that customers can now purchase replacement parts for Surface PCs directly from the Microsoft Store to help users extend the life of their Surface PCs by allowing at-home repairs on out-of-warranty products.

Surface replacement parts Whether you're looking for a new screen, SSD, power supply, kickstand, speaker, or other components on your Surface Pro, Surface Laptop, or Surface Studio, Microsoft has you covered with official parts available on the Microsoft Store.

Currently, these components are available to purchase in the United States, Canada, and France, with more markets expected to follow. Components available to buy include displays, kickstands, SSDs, keyboard and trackpad components, cameras, and much more, depending on the Surface model.

Components are available for the following Surface PCs:

Surface Pro 7

Surface Pro 8

Surface Pro 9 / 5G

Surface Laptop 3

Surface Laptop 4

Surface Laptop 5

Surface Laptop Go 2

Surface Laptop Studio

Surface Studio 2+

Pricing for components varies, with a display for the Surface Studio 2+ costing $1,749. A replacement SSD for the Surface Pro 9 costs $82 for 128GB of storage, making out at 1TB for $232. A replacement keyboard for the Surface Laptop 5 costs $87.99, which is cheaper than the Surface Laptop 4 replacement keyboard at $114.

Microsoft is committing to making its Surface devices more eco- and repair-friendly, and allowing end-users to buy components and repair their own devices is a huge step forward in achieving that goal. In the past, Surface PCs were notorious for being impossible to repair, but recent generations have made great strides in being more repair friendly.

A selection of official Surface replacement parts from Microsoft. (Image credit: Microsoft)

Microsoft's warranty repair service continues to exist, and will use these same components when repairing your device. But now you can buy the parts yourself. Even once your Surface PC is out of warranty, you can still try your luck at a repair yourself.