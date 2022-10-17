UAG announces range of cases to protect Microsoft's new Surface Pro 9

What you need to know

UAG just announced a range of cases for the Surface Pro 9.

The lineup includes the Scout Series, which works with the 2-in-1's kickstand, and the Metropolis, which has tactile grip.

A Plasma case with a built-in kickstand and 360-degree rotating hand strap is also available.

Microsoft recently announced the Surface Pro 9 at its October Surface event. The new flagship 2-in-1 is available with either Intel or ARM processors, providing a new level of flexibility for Surface Pro owners. It has new color options as well. Fresh on the heels of Microsoft's announcement, UAG has unveiled a range of cases for the Surface Pro 9.

The lineup includes the Scout ($50), Metropolis ($80), Metropolis SE ($80), Plasma ($100), and Plasma Healthcare ($110) cases. All of the cases provide at least some level of impact protection, and several of them have been medical wipe certified. UAG also has a screen protector made of tempered glass that repels skin oils, fingerprints, and smudges.

The Scout Series is a lighter case that still allows the built-in kickstand of the Surface Pro 9 to work. Despite its smaller profile, it still passed military drop tests and has tactile grip.

The Metropolis cases also passed military-grade tests, but they provide full-body protection. They block the built-in kickstand of the Surface Pro 9 but have kickstands of their own.

UAG's Plasma case is Mil-Spec 810G certified. It's been tested against drops of up to 1.2 meters (4 feet). It features a 360-degree rotating hand strap and a built-in kickstand. The case also has a space for storing a Surface Pen.

UAG usually tops the list of the best rugged Surface Pro cases, but we'll have to get our hands on them to ensure that they meet the standard set by their predecessors.