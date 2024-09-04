The makers of my favorite new PC and gaming accessory are teasing something big

What you need to know

XREAL, the maker of AR glasses compatible with PC, mobile, and even consoles, is teasing something big coming before the end of the year.

Posted on the official subreddit was simply an image of a tray of chips labelled XREAL X1.

In a follow-up post, a member of the XREAL team says whatever it is that's coming has been two years in development.

The tech industry never slows down, and that's definitely the case with XREAL. One of the best known brands on the planet right now for AR glasses, it looks as though 2024 is going to close out with a bang.

Posted on its official Subreddit is a picture of a tray of chips. The label on each reads "XREAL X1" and that's about it.

A follow-up post from a member of the XREAL team added a little more context, but left with much mystery.

"We've been quietly working on something extraordinary for over two years, and it's finally almost here. Our new chip and product are set to surprise many and redefine the boundaries of what's possible. Stay tuned for the reveal."

We'd naturally expect this new chip to be going into a new product, but that's where the show and tell ends. Cue speculation!

Scrolling through the thread some more, one particular comment that stands out is in reply to someone saying that all we need is Beam inside glasses, the same team member replied simply "exactly!"

So is that what X1 is going to do for us? Integrate Beam functionality into the glasses, giving us that experience without the need for an external device? We can only hope. For this type of device, that has to be the holy grail. Glasses are so much more comfortable to wear for long periods compared to a VR headset like the Meta Quest 3, and I, for one, look forward to whatever is coming next.

It's Beam (geddit) a big year for XREAL already

The Beam Pro looks like a smartphone, but isn't a smartphone. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

XREAL has certainly enjoyed a good year so far, not least with its most recent bit of kit, the not-a-smartphone Beam Pro. Like the standard Beam before it, at its core, the Beam Pro adds additional functionality and a spatial environment without having to connect your smartphone.

The next step you feel has to be integrating some of this into the glasses, though whether we're far enough along to get the full fat Beam Pro on there would be a question. The original Beam was based on Android, too, albeit with a seriously pared back experience compared to its successor. If I were to hedge, I'd expect something between the two, but closer to the original.

I do genuinely love my XREAL glasses, though. I've tried others, in fact I've got a pair I need to write up a review on sat on my desk as I speak. But XREAL feels like the most complete product right now, and clearly isn't slowing down. Even just as a basic display for the face, they're perfect, because it's so much more comfortable sitting normally and watching Netflix on the train this way, compared to craning my neck looking at my phone.

It's also the accessory gamers didn't know they needed. Paired with a handheld like the ROG Ally X, again, it's a much more natural position to sit and play games in. With the added bonus of a massive screen right in front of your eyes.

Whatever's cooking, I'm here for it.