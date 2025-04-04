Microsoft is celebrating its 50th anniversary today, April 4.
To commemorate the milestone, the company has released eight limited-edition Windows wallpapers with themes familiar to anyone who's been around during the half-century run.
The wallpapers, which you can download in a zipped pack straight from Microsoft's blog page, were created jointly by three Microsoft designers, and they feature a look back at some of the high points in the company's long history.
Each wallpaper is available in a light and dark theme. Here's a quick look at the eight wallpapers released by Microsoft.
This Windows logo wallpaper was created by Microsoft creative director Chris Palazzo as a way to pay tribute to the feeling he gets when he sees the Windows 95 startup screen.
"I started on DOS. Every single time a Windows release happened — my mind was blown." — Chris Palazzo
Created by designer You Zhang, the Microsoft Mahjong wallpaper pays tribute to the game released in 2012.
"It's nice to be nostalgic. There’s real value in merging retro with modern styles to make memorable designs that appeal across generations.” — You Zhang
I know I'm not the only one who used to play Solitaire only for the cascade of cards following a win.
That feeling is captured by art director Yulia Makhmudova in this Cascading Solitare wallpaper.
Windows XP was one of the best operating systems around, and its colorful motif included tulips.
That's been honored by art director Yulia Makhmudova, who also created the Solitaire wallpaper.
“Through the lens of nostalgia and dozens of experiments, I had a chance to play with colors, materials and new techniques—and collaborate with super-talented designers.” — Yulia Makhmudova
