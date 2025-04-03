Numerous gaming icons are now part of the Xbox lineup.

As Microsoft celebrates its 50th anniversary, the company is introducing a new way for Xbox Series X|S console owners to join in the celebration, rolling out a new Xbox Dynamic Background, as shared via Xbox Wire.

The background features numerous characters from Xbox-owned properties, such as Halo's Master Chief, Doom's Slayer, Gears of War's Marcus Fenix, Diablo's Lilith, Psychonauts' Raz, and many others.

You can see an example of how the Dynamic Background will look when applied to an Xbox console below:

Change up your Xbox background. (Image credit: Microsoft)

Dynamic Backgrounds allow players to customize their Xbox consoles with unique, animated scenes.

The majority of these are from different games, especially Xbox first-party titles, such as the recent key art for Obsidian Entertainment's Avowed or a scene from the Fallout TV series, but third-party game backgrounds are added from time to time for titles like Dead Space.

I usually stick with the same Dynamic Background for a while, and I used the Diablo 4 Lilith background practically since it's been available. I recently swapped to the Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader background, which shows a ship slowly making its way through the Void.

Outside of this theme, Xbox players also have access to new official Gamerpics, which feature a floppy disc, a Windows cursor, and everyone's favorite nemesis, Clippy.

Finally, there's also a new Microsoft 50th anniversary badge that players can add to their profile by joining the Xbox Insider Program.

Windows Central has also been taking part in recognizing Microsoft's 50th anniversary, with the team telling stories about Microsoft tear, gear, and games that were historically important or affected our lives in some way.

I myself shared a story about playing Age of Empires 2 at a young age, and how it set me up for a life of appreciating real-time strategy titles.