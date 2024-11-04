Microsoft may rebrand its Windows AI features under "Windows Intelligence," following in Apple's footsteps

What you need to know

According to a file surfaced on X (formerly Twitter), Microsoft could rebrand its AI-powered features in Windows to Windows Intelligence.

The potential Windows Intelligence rebrand is reminiscent of Apple Intelligence.

Last year, Microsoft rebranded its AI service from Bing Chat to Copilot.

Following Microsoft's multi-billion dollar investment in OpenAI, the tech giant ventured into the artificial intelligence landscape face-first, integrating the technology across its tech stack and unveiling Copilot (formerly Bing Chat) in February 2023. Since then, the AI chatbot has undergone critical changes, including Microsoft moving away from the "Bing brand," integration of advanced features, and more.

Recently, Microsoft shipped a massive update to its Copilot AI, overhauling the service user experience with new features, including Copilot Vision. However, the drastic changes seem to be a miss for many users. Users have taken to social media to express their displeasure with the new update, citing a degraded user experience. Some have blatantly expressed their preference for Copilot's previous version and even requested Microsoft to introduce a toggle button that would allow them to switch back to it.

Microsoft has seemingly remained silent about the issues highlighted through user feedback. Now, references from the appprivacy.adml file shared on X suggests the company could potentially group Windows 11's AI-powered features under one umbrella called Windows Intelligence (via TechRadar).

As you may know, Apple unveiled its new AI strategy earlier this year, branding it Apple Intelligence. Microsoft's potential branding strategy for Windows 11 AI-powered features is oddly reminiscent of Apple's AI strategy. While details about the possible rebrand are under wraps, it could indicate that Microsoft is doubling down on its AI efforts and looking to place its services under one roof in Windows, including Copilot.

Our sister site, TechRadar, pointed out, that this isn't the first time Microsoft has used Windows Intelligence. The tech giant has previously used the term while talking about cybersecurity upgrades.

Copilot is going through not so great changes

The Microsoft Copilot app is being displayed on a smartphone (Image credit: Getty Images | NurPhoto)

The recent Copilot update has received considerable backlash from users, including Microsoft staffers who have blatantly indicated that it's "a step backward" and "absolutely ruined" the tool's experience.

Interestingly, in an interview, Microsoft AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman recently indicated that Copilot might evolve into more than just a tool and become an AI companion:

"I mean, this is going to become a lasting, meaningful relationship. People are going to have a real friend that gets to know you over time, that learns from you, that is there in your corner as your support."

Multiple users have already depicted some instances of the highlighted while interacting with the chatbot. "It tries to be my friend when I need it to be a tool," indicated a concerned user. It'll be interesting to see how Microsoft addresses the issues highlighted concerning Copilot's degraded user experience and whether it will rebrand its AI-powered features to Windows Intelligence.