Microsoft Word just made AutoSave automatic — but hold your outrage until you hear the details

Microsoft Word now saves files to the cloud automatically. AutoSave has been around for a while, but until recently it was an opt-in feature. Now, anything you create in Word will be saved to the cloud by default.

The change rolls out with Word Version 2509 (Build 19221.20000) or later.

When AutoSave is enabled, Word will save a document to the cloud right away. The name of that document will be based on the date. You can then change that file name or the location where the file is saved through "Save" within Word (also accessible through Ctrl + S shortcut).

That setup could result in several files with similar names if you are not careful, but it also prevents files from getting lost if you forget to save or your PC crashes.

Microsoft lists the following advantages to saving items to the cloud in a Tech Community post:

Increased security and compliance : Files saved in the cloud are automatically protected by your company’s security rules and labeling, so you don’t have to take extra steps to keep them safe and compliant.

: Files saved in the cloud are automatically protected by your company’s security rules and labeling, so you don’t have to take extra steps to keep them safe and compliant. Never lose your progress : You don’t have to worry about losing your work – creation in the cloud means your document is automatically saved for you as you go.

: You don’t have to worry about losing your work – creation in the cloud means your document is automatically saved for you as you go. Flexible file control and storage : You’re in charge of your files – you can choose what they’re named, decide where they’re saved, and organize them your way. Store them in OneDrive, SharePoint, or other locations to keep everything just where you want it.

: You’re in charge of your files – you can choose what they’re named, decide where they’re saved, and organize them your way. Store them in OneDrive, SharePoint, or other locations to keep everything just where you want it. Access from anywhere : Files you create in Word for Windows are instantly available on your Android or iOS device, or in a web browser. When you make changes on one device, they sync everywhere.

: Files you create in Word for Windows are instantly available on your Android or iOS device, or in a web browser. When you make changes on one device, they sync everywhere. Easy collaboration : It’s easy to work with others – just share your cloud file to start collaborating right away, add comments, and make changes together. AutoSave keeps your work updated in real time.

: It’s easy to work with others – just share your cloud file to start collaborating right away, add comments, and make changes together. AutoSave keeps your work updated in real time. Copilot and Agent support: From the moment you create a file, you can use Copilot and Agent features right away. This lets you get AI-powered help whenever you need it as you create or update your documents (NOTE: A Copilot Chat or Microsoft 365 Copilot license is required).

All of my Word documents are saved to the cloud. I've used AutoSave for years, and it has always served me well.

I jump between several devices, including two different PCs, a tablet, and my smartphone. I also frequently share files to collaborate.

I don't think any of Microsoft's arguments for using the cloud will surprise anyone. But one specific sentence stuck out. When discussing the flexibility of cloud storage, Microsoft said:

"You’re in charge of your files – you can choose what they’re named, decide where they’re saved, and organize them your way. Store them in OneDrive, SharePoint, or other locations to keep everything just where you want it" (emphasis added).

Microsoft did not specify where else you could save your files by default, but it seems likely you could use cloud storage services made by companies other than Microsoft.

Word allows you to change the default location of where files are automatically saved. I haven't been able to test the feature yet, but it seems likely that you could set Google Drive or Dropbox as the default location in Word.

While I personally use OneDrive as my primary cloud storage solution, it's always nice to have other options. A workplace or organization may use Google Drive or Dropbox primarily, making flexibility important.

User backlash

The change to AutoSave was only announced this week, so there's limited feedback at this point. I have seen some complaints, however.

User ViliusS shared the following comment in response to Microsoft's Tech Community post:

"You are completely out of touch on how your customers are using Word. Ever saw a desktop of simple user with tens of zero byte documents named "New Word Document1.docx", "New Word Document2", etc.? What we will get with this "feature" is 100s of empty documents in our OneDrives which are never deleted.

This feature is such a poor design from user perspective that I can think of another ten ways how it breaks and produces unforeseen consequences. Not to mention legal and compliance implications."

Another comment simply states, "NO!" in capital letters.

Where do you fall on the change? Let us know in the comments below.