Microsoft 365 remains one of the best subscriptions available in terms of value. It jumped up in price recently, but it goes on sale if you know where to look. Right now, you can get one year of Microsoft 365 Family for $99.99.

I've lived in the UK for over a decade and love being on this side of the pond. I do occasionally get homesick, especially in autumn (or "fall" as they say back home). It could be because my birthday is in October and I have fond memories of crackling leaves, birthday parties, and football. But the biggest reason I get homesick is that I can't take advantage of Microsoft 365 Family going on sale this time each year.

Okay, not really. But it is a good deal and you should take advantage of it.

Best Deal Save 23% Microsoft 365 Family (12 months): was $129.99 now $99.99 at StackSocial This subscription gets you access to the Office apps, OneDrive storage, and more for up to six people. It's an excellent bargain, especially when discounted. ✅Perfect for: Anyone who wants the best experience for Microsoft 365 or its Office applications. This subscription grants access to a large library of applications across several devices. ❌Avoid if: You only need Microsoft 365 for one person. Read more ▼

What comes with Microsoft 365 Family?

Microsoft 365 Family provides access to several apps and services, including the Office suite and OneDrive. The family plan is for up to six people, making it a bargain compared to Microsoft 365 Personal if you have more than two people on the plan.

With a Microsoft 365 Family subscription, all users on the plan can use Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and Designer. Each user also gets 1TB of OneDrive storage.

Other benefits include full access to Clipchamp, the PC Manager app, and the Microsoft Defender monitor app.

Microsoft 365 Family requires a subscription, so you'll have to pay a bit each year or each month. Microsoft allows people to purchase Office 2024, but you only get access to the apps once and have to pay for upgrades.

If you want to keep your Microsoft apps up to date and get the best experience, Microsoft 365 is the best option.

You can "stack" Microsoft 365 subscriptions for up to five years. Stacking refers to adding time to your current subscription. It allows you to grab Microsoft 365 at a better price and extend your membership rather than hoping Microsoft 365 goes on sale right as your subscription expires.

OneDrive and Microsoft Office have been core parts of my workflow for years, dating back to the days of Windows Phone. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Microsoft 365 is my longest-standing subscription. I've literally had a subscription since day one. Microsoft rebranded Office 365 to Microsoft 365 and active subscriptions transitioned over.

That name shift was met poorly by some, but it made more sense than "Microsoft 365 Copilot," which is the current name of the mobile app.

While the Office apps are likely the most recognizable apps that come with Microsoft 365, the subscription includes an ever-growing catalog of apps and services.

If you're firmly in the Microsoft ecosystem, subscribing to Microsoft 365 is a no-brainer. With it, you can sync your files across all your devices, edit documents just about anywhere, and keep content backed up to the cloud.

But that doesn't mean you should pay full price for Microsoft 365. The subscription goes on sale regularly and you can stack your subscription, so you should take advantage of the current deal that drops Microsoft 365 Family to $99.99 per year.

It's just a shame that the deal is only available in the United States or I'd grab it myself.